Canadians love using social media in 2016 and Facebook continues to be the social network they use most, a new survey from InsightsWest has determined. Facebook, YouTube and Instagram use is still growing at a healthy pace overall in Canada, while Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Tumblr and Reddit usage has slowed down a bit. A respectable 18% of social interactions are with businesses. In spite of social media’s popularity in Canada, websites are the most common way for Canadians to interact with businesses online.

Canadian millennials use social media differently than other age groups. YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat are growing in usage among millennials in this country. Conversely, the older our residents are, the less likely they are to have tried each social media network. In all age groups combined, only 15% said they had never tried YouTube and just 16% said they’d never used Facebook.

Social media usage among women is growing steadily across all networks. Growth among Canadian men is slower by comparison. The ladies are using visual social networks more, with Instagram and Pinterest seeing more growth by comparison to men. LinkedIn growth among Canadian males is almost double the growth of women using the network.

The Most Popular Social Media Networks in Canada

The popularity of social networks is based on more than the number of members they have. How often Canadians actually use the networks is even more important from the business engagement perspective. The following statistics show how many of the Canadians surveyed visit each social network at least twice per week.

Facebook 71%

YouTube 49%

Twitter 27%

Pinterest 23%

Google 21%

Instagram 20%

LinkedIn 12%

Snapchat 9%

Tumblr 5%

Reddit 5%

When Canadians have a complaint about a company, they prefer to vent on Facebook, followed by Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn. It’s absolutely critical that online consumer complaints be monitored and addressed, making social customer support and PR an absolute must in today’s marketplace. You can make the job easier with social media monitoring tools like Canada’s Hootsuite.

How Canadians Interact with Companies Online

Visit business websites 30%

Discuss companies with friends and family 18%

Ezines / eMail Newsletters 18%

Follow companies on Facebook 16%

Comment, post or talk about businesses on Facebook 8%

Follow companies on Twitter 7%

Interact with companies on a mobile device 5%

Comment, post or talk about businesses on Twitter 5%

Follow companies on Instagram 5%

Follow companies on LinkedIn 4%

Comment, post or talk about businesses on LinkedIn 4%

Comment, post or talk about businesses on Instagram 3%

Clearly, a diverse online marketing and engagement plan continues to be the best path for Canadian businesses. Online marketing is crucial for business success in today’s market, and social media marketing cannot be ignored. Consumers will always look for companies and brands on social media and they fully expect to find you there when they do.

Source: InsightsWest 2016 Canadian Social Media Monitor

Results are based on an online study conducted from March 7 to March 10, 2016, among a representative sample of 1,049 Canadian adults. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.0 percentage points.

