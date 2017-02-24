Your 2017 Digital Marketing Strategy Must Focus on Content (Infographic)

By Martina Stricak

Although we’re well into 2017, it’s never too late to start working on improving your marketing for this year and also for the future. Content marketing has been on the rise for a while and it’s definitely here to stay, as one of the key parts in every online marketing campaign.

Content is everywhere around us and it’s one of the rare parts of online marketing that is continuously important. These days, when ad blockers are being used every day by millions of people, “traditional” online advertising might not get marketers the results they want and expect.

Content can’t be blocked by some extension, and good content is almost never “annoying and intrusive”, something that is often be said about internet ads. If you look at the stats, you can see that online marketers recognized that. 75% of them are planning to increase their budget for content marketing in 2017. They can’t all be wrong!

What is great about content marketing is that it doesn’t just promote a brand/product. If done right, it helps raise awareness and reputation for the brand in question. 70% of people would rather learn about a company through quality content, like blogs and industry-related articles, than from any advertisement. It makes them feel more positive about a brand and they are more likely to buy products or services from that brand, and recommend it to others.

As for what types of content are popular, marketers predict blogging will be the best way to do content marketing in 2017. However, anyone who is serious about it should try more than one tactic. Social media is a must, but ambitious marketers should try video content as well. It has been gaining popularity for a few years now, and surveys have shown that 4 times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. The main thing to remember about content marketing is quality over quantity, but that should be the rule for all types of marketing.

All in all, content marketing is not something new but it’s definitely something that will continue being one of the most important parts of every serious online marketing campaign. If you still need convincing, there are a lot more stats in the infographic below that show how important it is.

Author Bio

Martina is a co-founder of Point Visible content marketing agency. She is a digital marketing addict with years of experience, who also enjoys graphic design both at work and in her free time. And yes, she loves to travel. To travel a lot.

