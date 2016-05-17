Top 10 Earning Affiliate Programs for April, 2016

Affiliate marketing is one of the oldest ways of making money online in Canada and it can be very lucrative if you focus on the right programs. Merchants may have an in-house affiliate program or join networks like Share-A-Sale, where thousands of website owners may partner up with them for a percentage of sales they make. Affiliates add the merchants’ banners to their website, or write content around a text link. They can also promote merchants in their newsletters. Clicks on the links are tracked and commissions are paid through the network or directly if the program is independently operated.

There are thousands of affiliate (partner) programs available to Canadian website owners and bloggers, which makes it difficult to select a few to focus on. We all want to choose the most lucrative offers but it’s hard to say which ones will be successful. Some may pay less but convert more, or vice versa. The final outcome will depend on how well the program is matched to your website visitors and how good you are at affiliate marketing in general.

You will also want to consider seasonal shopping, which starts earlier online to allow for shipping time. “Seasonal” can be anything from calendar holidays to actual seasons, such as promoting school supplies and wedding affiliates during the Summer months, and tropical destination travel in Winter. Additionally, if your target market includes Canadians you’ll need merchants that are based in Canada or ship to / serve Canada (all of the merchants listed below fall into these categories).

A little inside info can go a long way in affiliate marketing. I manage several websites and blogs, a number of which participate in affiliate programs to generate revenue. There is a broad range of sectors covered between them, making this compilation beneficial for most affiliate marketers. I’ve ranked them according to the amount they brought in for each individual website, and combined totals when multiple sites earned from the same merchant. I’ll be doing this for you every month or so in the hopes of saving you some time, and ultimately increasing your income.

Top 10 Earning Affiliate Programs for April, 2016

Our top performing affiliate programs for April in Canada showed strong sales in business categories. There is also some evidence that Canadians are adjusting to the low Canadian dollar to a point of resuming cross-border shopping, but it’s much lower. As individuals, we need to really want the item to swallow the currency exchange. As businesses, we recognize the necessity of buying the most suitable product for our company and price has little impact on that. I’m also seeing an increase in sales of virtual products for solopreneurs, such as bloggers and eBay sellers.

1. Quality Unit – Sell Post Affiliate Pro (affiliate program management software) and Live Agent (customer support software) and receive 30-50% commissions plus 5% of recurring sales and a $5 sign-up bonus.

2. Shopify Canada – With so many Canadian businesses and individuals starting to sell online (often with little or no experience), an “out of the box” eCommerce platform is appreciated. This software is Canadian and rich in features for everyone from the individual seller to large businesses. Shopify pays 200% per sale, which can be up to $2400 (although I’ve yet to see anything close to that from one sale).

3. Pet Wellbeing Inc. – With a shipping location in Canada, Pet Wellbeing has performed really well for us this year, and it’s one of the better paying pet niche programs (most are 10% or less). Earn 15% of sales of natural pet health and wellness products.

4. World Wide Brands – Offers lifetime access to upwards of 10,000 wholesale companies and drop shippers in Canada and around the World. Members also enjoy dozens of drop shipping training videos, market research, mobile access, and a discussion forum. Pays a 25% affiliate commission per sale.

5. HostPapa – Fully featured website hosting based in Canada, starting at a very competitive $2.95 per month and powered by green energy. Their affiliate program pays up to $200 per sale. If you use them as your own host you’ll have plenty of opportunities to recommend them regardless of what your niche is.

6. Tribulant – Premium WordPress plugins are always in demand. Earn 30%/sale.

7. Wishpond – Lead generation software for creating landing pages and contests (Facebook sweepstakes, photo contests, Instagram hashtag contests, etc), track leads, automate eMail campaigns and more. Wishpond is based in Canada. Earn 30% of your sales and 16% of your referred affiliates’ sales.

8. BigCommerce – Wildly popular hosting and eCommerce platform that accommodates all types of eCommerce (even drop shipping). When we asked about basic Canadian compatibility, they stated, “Canada is in our top three largest markets.” Commissions are $60.00-$398.00 per sale and $40 per enterprise lead.

9. Performance-Based Affiliate Network – Focuses on environmentally-friendly “Eco” merchants. Includes a “Ships to Canada” section to make it easy for Canadian affiliate marketers to find links. Their commission rate is 50% per sale.

10. WeeCanToo – Provides the perfect eco gift for babies & toddlers… edible art supplies! This company has really taken off due to top media coverage. Performs well, even though it’s in the US (ships to Canada). You’ll earn 15%/sale.

