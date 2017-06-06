Canadian’s Internet Business was founded in 2001 and is based in British Columbia, Canada. We refocused, redesigned and relaunched in blog format in 2012.

Our Mission

Our mission is to empower Canadian businesses and individuals who have an interest in online business and eCommerce. We provide tools, resources, legitimate opportunities, strategies and information from a Canadian perspective. The information provided will often be helpful to our friends in other countries who would like to do business with Canadians as well.

Why?

A recent Internet Retailer report said analysts predict Canadian consumers will spend more than $30 billion CAD online in 2017, but Canadian companies are capturing less than half of those sales.

The Canadian eCommerce market has grown 16.8% to 29.6 billion, according to a 2017 eTail Canada report. 76% of Canadians are purchasing online, and will be spending 39 billion by the end of 2019 (9.5% of all Canadian retail sales). 14 of the largest Canada-based retailers saw their global web sales grow by 25%.

According to a report in the Toronto Star, 36 cents out of every dollar spent are influenced by digital shopping, but only 41 per cent of Canadian small businesses are online. Helping small businesses to sell online will seriously increase their profit margin.

76% of Canadians shopped online in 2015 and 80% research online before buying. Google Insights reports that 88% of Canadian shoppers have discovered new products or brands online.

The global B2C cross-border e-commerce market will balloon in size to $1 trillion in 2020 from $230 billion in 2014, according to a 2015 report from global consulting firm Accenture and AliResearch (Alibaba Group’s research arm).

TD Bank reported recently that 65% of shoppers who want to support Canadian small businesses, are seeking the ability to make payments or shop online.

According to a recent consumer behavior study by eCommerce platform provider Bronto and Ipsos, 77% of American consumers said they are open to cross-border shopping online — with 42% of them having already done so. 72% of those open to cross-border shopping said they would consider a Canadian merchant above any other country.

98.2% of Canadian businesses (over 1.1 Million) have fewer than 100 employees. Small – medium size businesses rule this country!

Furthermore…

We realize that Canadians need to know what is required to run a business or work at home in this country.

country. We began playing this game in the 90’s. We know what we’re doing when it comes to making money online because we’ve grown with the Internet and learned from the masters. We’ve either tried it or we know someone who has.

We’ve provided goods and services to consumers from one end of Canada to the other, along with exporting to other countries.

We understand the frustration of articles that don’t provide information specific to Canadians.

We know what it’s like to fill out a long form only to find out an affiliate program or other service isn’t available to Canadian businesses.

We know what you need and we know how to get it.

Here it is, Canada, your guide to making money online. With glowing hearts, we see thee rise :-).

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save