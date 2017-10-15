Canada’s Shopify Powers Over 500,000 Businesses in 175 Countries

Shopify has proven itself to be another Canadian tech success story. The leading multi-channel, cloud-based eCommerce platform rapidly grew its services to assist virtually any type of online business in every niche. You can easily build a website and accept payments both online and offline. They facilitate all types of marketplaces, including Amazon and social selling on networks like Facebook and Pinterest. Inventory is easily managed, even if you use drop shippers for order fulfillment. Shopify is truly an all-in-one solution for online sales, from large to micro businesses, corporations to the self-employed.

Shopify recently announced it now powers more than 500,000 businesses in 175 countries around the world. Since 2012, the number of merchants using the platform has grown annually at an average rate of 74%. These merchants have achieved over $40 billion dollars in sales!



From Bangladesh to Brooklyn, Shopify’s growing community of entrepreneurs includes makers, creators and innovators, from students trying to pay for school to merchants who have scaled from first sale to seven-figure businesses. Their platform is specifically designing to remove technical, operational, and financial barriers so that anyone, anywhere can build, grow, and scale a business.

“Through our platform, over half a million entrepreneurs have turned their dreams into reality,” said Tobi Lütke, Founder and CEO, Shopify. “Entrepreneurship is the foundation of the global economy and it’s not easily done alone. That’s why our mission has always been to make commerce better for everyone to encourage anyone, anywhere to become an entrepreneur.”

Merchant Demographic Breakdown:

Merchant growth in Q2 year over year was global, with a 56% increase in North America, 82% increase in Asia, 168% increase in South America, and 70% increase in Africa

More than 1.2 million people are actively using the Shopify backend platform

Today, more women entrepreneurs than men have built their businesses on Shopify, at 52% and 47% respectively, with 1% “other”

Average age of Shopify merchants: 18 – 24 (7.3%); 25 – 34 (37.5%); 35 – 44 (30.0%); 45+ (24.9%)

Merchant Success:

131 million people have bought from Shopify stores in the last 12 months

Shopify merchants generated sales of over $100,000 per minute during Black Friday and Cyber Monday of last year

Third-party Partner Ecosystem:

Shopify’s third-party partner ecosystem, made up of creative agencies, freelance designers and developers, digital marketers, photographers, SEO specialists and brand strategists, generated an estimated $430M in revenue in 2016

Developers have published over 1,800 apps in the Shopify App Store with over 7M installs to date

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Shopify is committed to helping current and future merchants adapt and create seamless shopping experiences. By interweaving tools like mobile, analytics, and innovative products with marketing and customer service, Shopify is shaping the future of commerce both online and offline.

This is, by far, the most popular eCommerce platform and sales solution among our readers. It’s a breeze to grow and manage online and offline sales with Shopify. Plus, you gain instant access to a complete array of tools, solutions, and economical shipping options required to ensure your success. You don’t have to go searching for anything, it’s right at your fingertips. As eCommerce and multi-channel sales evolve, so does Shopify. As a result, so does your business.

