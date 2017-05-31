We have found statistical differences in how French Canadians use the Internet before. Most of the differences are assumed to be due to a lack of French content online, including on social media networks. This IAB Canada research reveals differences at a more tangible level with device usage statistics for 2015.

Canadian and French Canadian Device Usage for Internet Access

Desktop and Laptop usage is very similar in this country, with 90% of Canadians accessing the Internet with one or the other, compared to 87% of French Canada.

The most surprising difference is the use of Smartphones, with 70% of all Canadians and only 58% of French Canadians using them to access the Internet.

Both French Canadians and Canadians as a whole are approaching the halfway penetration point for game console access, at 41% and 46% respectively.

Both French Canadians (46%) and total Canadians (51%) are tablet fans.

Over The Top (OTT) is a service more than a device. It encompasses third party access to media via the Internet. Netflix and Hulu are popular examples of OTT access. 34% of French Canada and 36% of total Canadians use OTT access.

Four Screens is the choice of 23% of Canadians, but only 12% of French Canadians use it.

Usage data for Wearables is hard to come by, especially in Canada. This study indicated that 10% of both French Canadians and all Canadians use wearable devices to access the Internet.

Car Connectivity is another number that is in the early stages of both market penetration, and measurement of that penetration. Canadian and French Canadian usage of car connectivity is tied at 4%, according to this research.

Do these differences within Canada surprise you? Do you have any theories as to why? Please share your comments below.

Source: IAB Canada 2015 Canadian Media Usage Trends (CMUST)

