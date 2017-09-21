Canadian Stat’s and Online Marketing Tricks to Make Halloween a Treat ©

Online shopping for Halloween is expected to grow in Canada in 2017, thanks in part to more savvy online marketing. While the Canadian dollar is slightly higher this year, Canadians still take enough of a hit when ordering from the US to discourage it. Additionally, more and more Canadians are showing a preference for shopping in their own country as they learn about the importance of supporting their local economy. Millennials are most likely to shop locally and they’re big on Halloween festivities too.

Canadian Halloween Statistics

“Halloween has quickly become one of the largest shopping seasons of the year, with individuals spending upwards of $60 just on their costumes,” says Jeffrey Schwartz, Executive Director of Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada.

If your target market is Canadian kids, note that 3,870,938 of them were in their trick-or-treating years (5-14) in 2016, according to Statistics Canada.

RetailMeNot reported 64% of Canadians planned to hand out candy last year, compared to only 50% in 2014. That number jumps to 80% on Canada’s East Coast, and falls to 46% in Quebec. Canadians will spend an average of $42 on candy.

In October, 2015, the value of monthly sales of candy, confectionery and snack foods at large retailers was $418.8 million, reported Statistics Canada. However, December had the highest monthly sales in 2015, at $478.5 million.

RetailMeNot anticipated Canadians would spend $43 on decorations, $52 on costumes, and $55 on Alcohol in 2015.

A 2014 Angus Reid poll revealed Canadians aged 18-34 spend the most, averaging $25 on Halloween costumes and $75 total. Half of Canadians buy a costume, but the majority of British Columbians prefer to make their own. Almost half of those surveyed spend more just to have the best Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters.

There were 158 businesses engaged in formal wear and costume rental in Canada in June, 2016, according to Statistics Canada.

“Canadians have become so wild about Halloween we now spend more per capita on costumes, candy and décor than our U.S. counterparts do, with holiday-related spending that is second only to Christmas,” reports Hollie Shaw for the Financial Post.

October Halloween Marketing Ideas

The scary thing about Halloween for Canadian online sales, is most people do their shopping for the holiday in October. They really don’t want to start hearing about promotions until then. Even if you start marketing in September, they’re often not ready to buy. Additionally, we have to take away a week at the end of October for delivery time of online orders.

All things considered, we need to get the message out there within a very small window of time. Following are proven ways to do that. Some will work even better if you start setting it all up before October, so keep them in mind for next year or do it now with a focus on the holiday season.

Bloggers can get your message out fast with all kinds of creative marketing, including contests & giveaways, reviews and guest posts. Check out our list of PR3+ Canadian Blogs to get started.

Start an Affiliate program through a network like Share-A-Sale. You’ll get traffic through links from hundreds of websites, and that will only grow as we speed towards the holiday season. It’s the most economical, effective form of online marketing and you only pay affiliates when they bring you a sale. If you don’t carry Halloween-specific products, you can join a non-competing affiliate program yourself and create a new revenue stream.

Get your products into online marketplaces.

Use your blog to bring in shoppers with fun Halloween content, reviews, checklists, videos and infographics.

Create special Halloween landing pages to use in campaigns with marketing automation tools like Shortstack (free option available). Halloween-theme lead magnets can work especially well, such as 25 Easy Halloween Decorating Ideas or 25 Ways to Bewitch Halloween Shoppers.

Have a Halloween contest or giveaway featuring your products, or try a “win your purchase” angle to help convince shoppers to buy from you.

Use social media to share your blog content, hold or promote contests, alert shoppers to truly fantastic deals/coupons, and provide customer support. Keep in mind that many Canadians are searching visual social media (such as Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube) for costume, decoration and treat ideas. Value Village’s 2014 Halloween statistics for Canada, showed almost 60% of those who dress up for Halloween look to social media for costume ideas! Again, popular tools like Shortstack make it super easy to have social contests and offer coupons via social media.

Donate a portion of Halloween sales to a charity. Include a branded graphic consumers can share on social media that says they helped. A popular charity at Halloween is Unicef.

Banner advertising on popular Canadian websites can increase exposure. Use the iconic maple leaf, the Canadian flag, the word “Canada”, Canadian coins or bills, and red and white to catch the Canadian eye.

If you have a high enough profit margin to afford Canada Post’s frightening prices, offer free shipping from now until Halloween (or take it on through the Holidays).

Whether you sell online as an eCommerce merchant or as a blogger, email is still the most effective marketing tool. Bring the best of the above marketing ideas into your email campaigns. Keep email subject lines direct, so subscribers instantly realize there is a Halloween deal or other content they need to see right away. Invest in professional email marketing tools, such as Constant Contact, Aweber, or ConvertKit (for bloggers).

Remember to tap into emotions when marketing any holiday. Halloween may not be the holiday that comes to mind when you think of warm, fuzzy nostalgia, but you can channel some of the best memories most adults have of their childhood.

Are you hoping to scare up some Canadian online sales with Halloween marketing? Please share your plans or questions in the comments below.

