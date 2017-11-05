Canadians Are Crazy About Online Shopping (Infographic)

Canadians have fully embraced online shopping. Many Canadian businesses fear they can’t compete with international eCommerce, but 65% of Canadians have shown a clear preference for shopping online within Canada, at least when the option is available to them.

A 2017 survey commissioned by CIRA and conducted by The Strategic Counsel indicates Canadians love the Internet. They love it even more than fast food, alcohol, chocolate and coffee. Our enthusiasm for online comparison shopping and eCommerce has been supported by data and analytics, time and time again.

Online Shopping in Canada

79% of online Canadians say they almost always compare prices online before making a major purchase.

38% of online Canadian shoppers prefer shopping online to in-store shopping.

What Do Canadians Buy Online?

It wasn’t long ago that online purchases were limited to a few categories that were easy and inexpensive to ship. Now, Canadians are shopping for a wide range of products and services.

Clothing 56%

Flights and Travel 55%

Household Goods 41%

Books 40%

Entertainment Tickets 40%

Electronics 34%

Government Services 34%

Device Games and Apps 28%

Music 27%

Moves, Video and TV 24%

Why Do We Prefer to “Buy Canadian”?

39% want to support the Canadian economy

25% cite the low value of the Canadian dollar

21% want to avoid Customs charges

13% are trying to avoid higher shipping costs

Clearly, the Internet offers the opportunity for Canadian businesses to increase sales and leads. Too many businesses in this country view eCommerce as a competitor they can’t win against. In reality, selling online and embracing multi-channel options may be the only way to remain relevant and competitive in today’s retail environment.

Today’s eCommerce software is user-friendly and feature-rich. Learn, evolve, hire the best people, and get to know the digital expectations of your target market. Then find a Canadian digital marketing superstar to bring it all home.

How are you serving Canadian online shoppers? Please share your experience or questions in the comments below.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

The State of eCommerce in Canada, by the Numbers

A Canadian Guide to Finding the Best eCommerce Platform Software

Online Marketplaces for Canadian Sellers

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website (all or in part) may NOT be used elsewhere without expressed permission. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content. If you would like to have high quality content created for you, please contact our writer directly.



DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam, trolling and brand bashing will not be published.

Save

Save