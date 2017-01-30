Checklist: Choosing a Website Host for your Canadian Business ©

I’ve been doing a lot of research into website hosting lately, as I prepare to move to a more robust, reliable host. In doing so, I have come up with a list of considerations involved with reviewing each hosting option. I’ve expanded upon that here in the hopes of helping more Canadian companies find hosting that will provide a solid foundation to build their internet business on.

Website Hosting Checklist

____ Canadian compatibility – Does the shopping cart include shipping via Canada Post? Can your prices be in Canadian dollars? Do they offer a .ca domain? If you require more info about .ca domains, check out our post, Should you Register a .ca Domain for your Canadian Business?

____ Type of website – Are you using a CMS, such as WordPress? Will you need a store/shopping cart? Will you be drop shipping? Will you need auction or seller market integration? Does the host have a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate for safe shopping?

____ Type of hosting plan – Will shared hosting be sufficient for at least a year? Will you require unlimited disk space and bandwidth? Will you be able to upgrade easily if necessary and will those upgrade options work for you? Does the host offer dedicated servers? If you know you’ll be growing quickly, it’s easier to go with a dedicated server now so you don’t have the hassle of upgrading or even moving later.

____ Security – Make sure the website host uses up-to-date equipment and software, virus/hacker scanning, back-ups and so on. You may also want to consider where the website servers are located because local laws apply. For example, you are protected by the Canadian constitution if your hosting server is in Canada (either physically or on “the cloud”). If the server or cloud service is outside of Canada, you may be open to mass surveillance by international security agencies.

____ eMail – How many eMail addresses do they allow? Do they offer spam filters?

____ Guaranteed “uptime” – Make sure you get a guaranteed “uptime” (the amount of time your website will be available without going down) in writing. It should be 99%+.

____ Load time – Some shared hosting plans can be painfully slow. It pays to ask about speed policies. Ask if they can provide links to websites they host for you to test at different times throughout the day.

____ Tech Support – The best way to test tech support is to reach out to them. Ask questions about their hosting via eMail and phone to see how their process works and if it meets your needs.

____ Consider your technical expertise – Will you need an easy site builder, help with updates, automated back-ups and recovery? Or will you need more of a total online business solution than just hosting, like the services available through Canada’s Shopify?

____ Website builder – Even if you know some HTML, using a website builder makes it easier and faster to get online. Many also provide a mobile website builder, which has become critical in view of Google’s recent changes that rank mobile-friendly websites higher on mobile devices.

____ Website migrations – If you have a website already and are changing hosts, you’ll want to know if the new host will do the move for you and how much it will cost. If you have cPanel hosting and are moving to another website provider with cPanel, they may move you free of charge or it may be easy enough for you to do it yourself.

____ Eco-friendly – Some hosts boast eco-friendly service, such as wind-powered servers. Canadian website host, HostPapa , for example, is “powered by 100% renewable energy”.

____ Are they REALLY Canadian? Many “local” and other hosting providers are actually resellers. Usually the actual host is an outside company that could be located anywhere.

Canadian-Friendly Hosting Services

The following hosts are Canadian-friendly places (.ca domain, Canadian shopping cart features, CIRA certified, etc.) to start your own searc h:

HostPapa (Based in Canada)

Web Hosting Canada (Based in Canada)

Stormweb Hosting (Based in Canada)

Server Mania (Based in Canada)

Sibername (Based in Canada)

Digital Growth Canada (Based in Canada) – They’ll build your WordPress website for a one-time fee of $97, and then host it for a hundred dollars per year.

Shopify Canada Hosting and eCommerce platform (Based in Canada)

Siteground Hosting

Yahoo Hosting

FatCow

GoDaddy Canada

HostGator

Interserver Webhosting and VPS

iPage

Hosting24

BigCommerce (Hosting and eCommerce platform)

Volusion (Hosting and eCommerce platform)

Little Oak Web Hosting (Specializing in Mac-friendly/iWeb hosting)

Warning: I can tell you from my nightmare experience to not entrust your website to Dotster.

Am I missing anything? Please let me know in the comments below.

