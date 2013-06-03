Drop Shipping / Wholesale for Canadian Sellers ©

Drop shipping is a simple enough concept. You make arrangements with a wholesale supplier or manufacturer to sell their products direct online, as opposed to having an inventory of products in your physical location. You can offer these products on your own website, or via online auctions like eBay, or through a sellers’ market like Amazon.
When a customer orders the product, you pay the supplier the wholesale price to ship it directly to the customer. There usually is no indication that the product came from another company, and many offer branding options to further create the illusion that the product came from your business (such as customized packing slips).
Customer Price – (Wholesale Cost + Expenses) = Your Profit
Drop shipping offers a unique opportunity for Canadian entrepreneurs to start a business without investing in product inventory. You won’t have to worry about being stuck with products that don’t sell, shipping, etc. You’ll also be able to have US suppliers ship to US customers if you like, without worrying about cross-border red tape.
There are only two major risks involved in drop shipping:
- Your reputation will ride on the reliability of your drop ship supplier.
- Your supplier may sell out of a product while you’re still taking orders.
Both of these concerns can be addressed by carefully selecting your suppliers. The larger drop shipping networks prevent these issues with integrated, automatic inventory updates and screening of individual suppliers. In less automated situations, consider having more than one supplier of the same product as backup in case an item is sold out. The best way to test reliability is to first place an order for yourself.
You will have to keep your wits about you, however. For example, some shady companies may offer products that should only be available from authorized dealers (such as Nikon Canada merchandise). If you resell these items, you could land in hot water and your customers could find themselves with a useless service agreement. When in doubt, contact the manufacturer or check their website. Using certified drop shippers through reputable networks like World Wide Brands eliminates this issue.
But Does it Work in Canada?
One of Canada’s most famous drop-shipping advocates, is Sean Clark of ShoeMe.ca and Shoes.com.
“It’s a model pioneered in Canada’s building supply market by Vancouver’s BuildDirect,” reports the Vancouver Sun, “but it was a first for the shoe business in Canada.”
The company started three years ago in a basement suite with a Shopify website and virtually no funding or inventory, at a time when eCommerce was just starting to gain momentum in Canada. SHOEme.ca is currently one of Canada’s fastest growing eCommerce companies, as well as the top Canadian-owned eCommerce company in Internet Retailer Magazine’s 2016 Top 500. Sean Clark is now the owner of a $300 million dollar online business that continues to drop ship half of its orders!
Getting Started with Drop Shipping in Canada
First you’ll need to pinpoint a niche or two to focus on. If you need some help with that, please read 10 Hot Product Niches to Sell or Drop Ship Online in Canada.
If you’d like to set up your own website to sell drop shipped items, there are eCommerce hosting and shopping cart solutions that accommodate the arrangement, such as Shopify Canada, and Volusion. If you use WordPress, there are WooCommerce plug-ins specifically designed for drop shipping, like WooCommerce DropShippers. If you plan to sell on eBay, you’ll find some drop shipping companies are authorized eBay dealers with integrated features to make auction selling easier, such as Wholesale2B. For additional guidance, please read The Best eCommerce Software Platforms for Drop Shipping.
I recommend having an eCommerce website no matter where you’re selling, but you can opt to only sell on eBay, Amazon and other online seller markets. These markets can be more challenging due to the side-by-side competitive environment, but you can win the game with proper data and market analysis.
To that end, Canada’s Terapeak is a powerful tool that is taking Canadian sellers to the next level. You’ll gain access to insider eBay, Amazon.ca, and Alibaba analytics for Canada, the US and other countries. You can track your own listings and strategies over time and see how they shape your bottom line, as well as that of your competitors. Seamlessly source the winning products from Alibaba through Terapeak, or use the data to go through other drop shipping suppliers listed below.
Fees are intended to cover the shipping service and/or to give you access to wholesale prices on a large number of products (which are usually only available to volume purchasers). Charging a fee is not a red flag. However, there are good services available and there are scams, as is the case with any business arrangement. Again, going through reputable drop shipper networks will greatly reduce these risks.
Finding Wholesale Drop Shipping Products
You have millions of products to choose from. If you need some guidance, please read How to Choose the Best Products to Drop Ship Online in Canada.
The next big challenge in drop shipping can be finding suppliers. It’s important to note that you don’t need to find Canadian dropshippers, you just need to find wholesale suppliers that will ship to Canada (or you could choose to not sell to Canadians at all). The beauty of the Internet is that the World is your marketplace.
You may partner with individual companies that have existing drop shipping programs, or approach any company to ask if they’d be willing to drop ship. You could also gain access to a drop shipping directory with thousands of products from a wide range of companies. Several of the choices below offer a variety of ways to access products from multiple suppliers, it’s just a matter of deciding which structure suits you best.
Drop Shipping Networks & Wholesale Suppliers that Serve Canadian Sellers
Wholesale2B – Wholesale2B has everything you need and is very easy to use. The majority of our drop shippers choose to work with Wholesale2B, in fact. They have several plans that facilitate selling over 1.5 million products on eBay, Amazon, Google, or through a website (your own or through a turnkey website). They ship to most of the World, including Canada, the US and the UK. Wholesale2B guarantees “the lowest dropshipping prices,” so you can be assured of profit margins large enough to make your business successful. Take them for a test drive with the free trial.
World Wide Brands – Lifetime access to upwards of 10,000 genuine wholesale companies and drop shippers (no monthly fees). They have an industry-leading wholesaler qualification process that ensures your business is connected to reputable wholesalers with REAL factory-direct wholesale prices. The same certification process protects you from wholesale scams, fake suppliers and middlemen. Their product analysis tools are priceless. Members also enjoy dozens of drop shipping training videos, market research, mobile access, and a discussion forum. They were recently ranked as a Top 50 Business Opportunity by Home Business Magazine. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives World Wide Brands an A+.
SaleHoo Canada – Thousands of verified drop shippers and wholesale suppliers, along with direct shipping manufacturers. You have the option of using their web store to start selling instantly. They also have a community for anyone who sells online. You’ll find the free trial reassuring as you research almost 2 million products.
Inventory Source – Gain free access to this directory of wholesale drop shippers. They also offer tools for automating eCommerce processes for sellers and online merchants, including drop ship inventory automation from over 75 wholesale distributors. Inventory Source provides dropship eCommerce integration with over 25 of the leading eCommerce platforms, such as BigCommerce, Shopify Canada, Volusion, and 3DCart Shopping Cart, along with marketplaces like Newegg Canada, Amazon, Etsy, and eBay. They are BBB members in good standing.
FocalPrice – Drop shipping via 700+ suppliers in China. They have a free API system that automates ordering and product inventory.
Light In The Box Wholesale Goods – Wide range of drop shipped and wholesale products from China. They’re the first Chinese company to launch an IPO on the NY Stock Exchange. LightInTheBox ranked “number one in terms of revenue generated from customers outside of China among all China-based retail websites that source products from third-party manufacturers,” according to iResearch.
WARNING: Dropship Design and Aid and Trade Global Dropshippers Directory have proven to be unreliable and unethical drop shipping companies/directories. We suggest both sellers and affiliate marketers stay far away from them.
Individual Companies Offering Drop Shipping for Their Products
There are individual companies that offer drop shipping to Canadian sellers. Some have active public programs, while others may consider it if you contact them directly. The Canadian Trade Index is a great place to start if you want to contact companies about drop shipping their products.
Following are a few companies that have existing drop shipping programs or wholesale merchandise for Canadians:
Vitabase Health Supplements – Vitamins and supplements with global shipping.
Fragrance Net – 16,000+ discounted brand name fragrances, aromatherapy, skincare and hair care products.
Olive Kids Canada – Decor and bedding for kids. They drop ship across Canada from Ontario.
Grosche – Kitchenware company offers drop shipping in both Canada and the US, along with wholesale options.
Wordans – Canadian clothing wholesaler specializing in t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, jackets, hats, work clothes, accessories, etc.
Nu-Look Fashions – Canadian Fashion wholesaler offering wholesale clothing, including knitwear, formal wear, office wear, sportswear, cruise/resort wear, and evening wear.
XTek Electronics – Drop ships electronics Canada-wide.
Oxygenergy Electronics – Canadian drop shipper of their own brand of cameras and MP3 players, and they distribute other brands. They’re based in British Columbia.
Wedding Star – Almost 3000 wedding accessories can be drop shipped to Canada and they pay the duty charges.
MCS Depot – Toronto-based drop shipping of wholesale tools with warehouses in the US.
Silvert’s – Drop ship adaptive clothing for senior citizens and those with physical challenges. You and your customers must be in Canada or the US.
If you’d like some help in selecting which companies to work with, check out our list of the Top 4 Drop Shipping Suppliers for Canadians.
We will update this post periodically as we find more drop shipping and wholesale suppliers that service Canadians. Please bookmark the page or follow us on Twitter so you don’t miss any updates.
Are you new to drop shipping in Canada or do you have some experience to share? Please comment below.
Finding Suppliers for your Canadian Business
Online Marketplaces for Canadian Sellers
Top Two-Tier Affiliate Programs for Canadians
Affiliate Marketers Reveal 2013 Top Networks, Income and More (Statistics)
I was wondering, how to go about starting up a business. I live in Canada and my dropshipper, would be from the U.S.A. (there are very few dropshippers, in Canada).
I am having a difficult time finding out what I need to get started (business name and number etc.).
If I live in Canada, do I need a US address, to sell on Amazon.com, or is Amazon.ca fine?
How would I charge taxes on the products? Each province and state (in the US), has different taxes. Or is this something my dropshipper would do?
I am new to this, but have wanted to do dropshipping for years.
Is there somewhere I could get all
of this information ?
I know someone who does this, but she lives in the U.S.A. so it’s different for her (I’m assuming).
It varies widely between platforms so it’s best to send an email to those that interest you. If you go through a platform that facilitates drop shipping it will be easier because everything is set up and automated.
I liked Worldwide brands when I was dropshipping in Canada because I already had the ecommerce structure set up and just needed to find suppliers. For less experienced people you’d probably be better off with a turnkey solution like Wholesale2b. Shopify makes it pretty easy too and you have lots of freedom to sell from any supplier you want. Products turned out to not be my thing but it was pretty straight forward to make a profit. I might do it again in the future. I suggest sticking with niches though and build a store around it. If you go too big it’s harder to make money believe it or not.
I’m in the middle of trying to find reputable companies who dropship in Canada. So far I have found nothing and I am finding myself feeling frustrated as I know what I want to sell, I know how to market a product to sell, and yet its the “finding” of a company who has a good quality product. I want my customer’s to have a wonderful experience when ordering off my website. Any info would be greatly appreciated!
Unfortunately, nothing replaces the legwork we must do to find the products we want to sell. Going through the resources listed above will start you off in the right direction.
Hello Friends,
I would be really greateful to you if I can get some suggestions here. I am planning to start dropshipping business on Ebay Canada website. Should I register my business as a sole proprietorship or Incorporate it? I live in Vancouver,BC. I plan to also sell on ebay US website in near future but not sure if Sole proprietorship will be the way to go Or Incorporate my business in BC to sell on Ebay US as well? Any insights you can provide will help immensely. Thank you!
Most people start out as a sole proprietor for online business, but there are advantages to both: The Ultimate Guide on Business Incorporation in Canada. You can incorporate in the US as well, but you’d have to go there to set it up. We always recommend consulting with a corporate attorney as the Internet can be an unreliable or outdated source of information.
Thanks Melody! I was thinking about starting out as sole proprietorship as well. I was thinking when will be a good point for someone starting out as a sole proprietorship for doing online business on Ecommerce platforms like Ebay,Amazon and Etsy to Incorporate their own company?Is it after making a certain amount,lets say, more than $5,000 per month once the business starts to take off? Per my research, I found that opening LLC in USA is a very bad choice for a Canadian since he or she will be part of double taxation since he/she will have to pay taxes on income earned in USA and then also file a Canadian tax return for worldwide income earned as a Canadian resulting in shedding out the profits every year he/she is in business.I understand nobody can provide legal advice on this forum but I am just asking for an opinion in general. Any responses would help. and will be greatly appreciated!
The info here is priceless. Absolutely PRICELESS. I can’t tell you how much time I wasted trying to apply USA dropshipping advice to Canada only to fetch up on something halfway through. I may leave all of my dropshipping millions to Melody in my will LOL I’m THAT grateful!
I just started so I can’t tell you much except I’m excited about where I can take drop shipping. It made it possible for this stayathome mom to start a business with hardly any capital and without risking next week’s groceries. In a couple of months I’ve made over 20 sales and they all got positive feedback on ebay.ca! Now I’m building a site. Thanks so very much for all that you do to help Canadians get started in business online.
XOXOXOX Rosa
Hey Rosa, happy to hear your positive feedback. I’m interested in drop shipping but I don’t have a clue where to start. Would you mind getting in contact with me and helping me out with the basics? I would really appreciate that.
Hi Rosa! 🙂
When you started your business, is there any paperwork or anything you need to fill out, to get started? I will use a US dropshipper (I have found it difficult, to find any canadian ones) and plan to start out on ebay and then amazon.
Do you need to file a business name etc.? Just wondering how to do it legit.
I’m very new to this is anyone willing to talk to me on the phone in more detail on how the process works?
If my online store is registered in Canada (sole proprietorship) can I use a U.S. dropshipping company to sell products in the USA without registering my company in this country?
I didn’t get far until I signed up with Worldwidebrands. None of the listings or networks have much for Canadian stores but why limit yourself to that anyway? I made a lot more money when I erased the Canadian border from my business plan. It’s great to start small while you learn though so it can’t hurt to ship in Canada at first. Good luck evryone!
Hello everybody, could you tell me about the legal aspects of dropshipping business. How it should be registered? I am living in Ontario, planning to set up a dropshipping online store to sell fashion accessories in Canada and abroad. Using the Shopify’s platform. I have registered myself as Sole Proprietorship, received Master Business Licence, registered the business name and the domain. Should I get some licences, legal permits to start operating such business? Could you share your experiences please? Any specific regulations for dropshipping/ online trading in Canada? I really need your help.
It falls under “retail”. To my knowledge, there are no specific regulations beyond that as long as the product can be legally sold to Canadians. However, it never hurts to consult with a corporate lawyer.
Thank you so much Melody. it seems that some licences still might be required…
I’m keen to try dropshipping but it scares the hell out of me lol. It’s great to have some guidance here. I’ll probably try it on eBay first to test it. Do you think I should have a website right from the start? I don’t want to waste the money if it doesn’t work but it might be key to making it work in the first place? I’m scared again now lol.
i would love to do drop shipping but i am little worried about my customer because i cant control over shipping and product quality.
The best way to test quality is to place an order yourself. Shipping can be tricky, but it’s becoming much more reasonable with flat rates and free options. Researching, testing and taking notes can be tedious, but it’s a way to get started without any unpleasant surprises.
I knew I was onto something when sellers on ebay said it wouldn’t work. They’re HIGHLY competitive. It occured to me that if dropshipping was making money for them on ebay they wouldn’t admit it to keep other sellers away. It’s smarter for them to pretend it doesn’t work right?
I asked myself…if it doesn’t work on ebay then why do so many dropshippers have ebay capabilities? They’re not going to sink $$ into development if there’s no demand & there wouldn’t be a demand if it didn’t work.
& why would ebay have authorized dropshippers if it didn’t work? They make money if something sells right? Right.
So I decided to test it myself and unlike the greedy sellers who don’t help other sellers I’m happy to tell you IT WORKS FOR ME!! I DO analyze data but other than that it’s on autopilot. Why would I share that? because they all have billions of products so competition isn’t really a prob unless you’re crazy paranoid. I now sell on three markets & I’m building a site in wholsale2b.
That’s my story 🙂 🙂
Great points, Betty, thanks for sharing your success!
I only dropship part-time on eBay but it pays half my rent!! You might find a few duds before you find the best suppliers & products but from there it’s really easy.
My best advice is DO YOUR HOMEWORK!! There are a lot of scams or companies that charge too much for products. If you’re careful you WILL make money dropshipping.
I wanted to try drop shipping three years ago and there was practically nothing for Canadians! Times are a changing. Now to find some I can trust………
It took a year or so before I settled on my suppliers and my product selection is always changing. I should be making enough to quit my parttime job within a year if sales continue to increase as they have. I sell on ebay and amazon without a website but a site is something I’ll try soon.
I love how this country is finally opening up to online business and the opportunities are endless. It’s great to see international wholesalers acknowledging the profit potential in Canada too. It’s always been here but we’ve been a bit slow to jump in.
It’s going to take some research but I thank you for a place to start with dropshipping
I have to say I’ve been a little intimidated by drop-shipping. I’m uncomfortable with the lack of control but I suppose you could test suppliers by ordering yourself. One of these days!
Fantastic resources! I can’t wait to give dropship a try!
You really wrapped it up well! Dropshipping can be risky but a lot of people have made a good living from it, myself included. I stick to Salehoo mostly because they have it all. When you find a few suppliers that always come through for you stick with them.