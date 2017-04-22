Website hosting data centres use a large amount of energy to run their equipment and keep it cool. The high levels of power required to host websites and store their data, has inspired several providers to offset consumption with green initiatives.

Environmentally-friendly hosting most often involves the exchange of green power credits for standard power used, but it can also mean the direct use of power alternatives like solar or wind. Hosting companies have also found other creative ways to reduce their carbon footprint throughout their entire infrastructure. Like other businesses, data centres make a conscious effort to reduce office waste, recycle equipment, use energy-efficient lighting & cooling, hire remote workers, plant trees, and so on.

“Data centers provide an opportunity for improving U.S. energy efficiency,” states the US Department of Energy. “If all U.S. data centers were 20% more efficient, we could save more than 20 billion kWh by 2020 as a nation. That translates to roughly $2 billion in cost savings.” Those numbers would be relatively similar in Canada and other countries.

The Most Environmentally-Friendly Website Hosts

It isn’t easy to find environmentally-friendly website hosting, so we’ve included a few recommendations below.

GreenGeeks puts three times the energy they consume back into the grid through wind energy.

Host Papa is powered by 100% renewable energy.

InMotion Hosting boasts a green data centre that uses outside air cooling technology, reducing their carbon output by more than 2,000 tons per year. They’re also partnered with Trees For The Future.

FatCow offers 100% green hosting by offsetting power use with renewable energy.

Dreamhost is certified carbon-neutral and demonstrates a firm focus on greening their company, as well as investing in environmental causes around the world.

Your decision to use green website hosting will, in turn, reduce your own carbon footprint. Furthermore, your eco-aware visitors will view you in a more favourable light if you inform them of your decision to use environmentally-friendly hosting. GreenGeeks even has a number of badges you can use on your website to let visitors know that your online business is earth-friendly.

If you’re concerned about the environmental practices of your current host, send them an email. You can easily switch to a greener company if you’re not happy with their answer. In fact, some website hosts will move your website to their servers free of charge.

CanadiansInternet.com is proudly hosted on GreenGeeks’ Canadian servers!

Is it important to you that your website hosting be environmentally-friendly? Please share your thoughts and concerns in the comments below.