Your Christmas eCommerce campaigns should launch by early October if you want to take full advantage of online shoppers. The online holiday season starts early because it ends early due to shipping time. If you serve Canadians from another country or export your products outside of Canada, even more time is required for guaranteed delivery.

Every year, more Canadians do their holiday shopping online, citing convenience, crowds and selection as their primary motivators.

“With regards to Canadian retailers, it’s not surprising that more than half of respondents shopping within Canada are shopping online,” said Craig Calvert, Director of Customer Solutions, UPS Canada. “We continue to see an increase in e-commerce, which plays a key role in the growth and success of Canadian small and medium sized businesses.”

How to Get eCommerce Holiday Shoppers to Buy Early

Unfortunately, consumers may object to facing this expensive season so early.

Here are a few tips for getting online shoppers into the holiday spirit:

Focus on shipping – Explaining yourself is the best way to overcome objections of early promotion. Mention the shipping consideration in your marketing so it not only explains why you’re promoting holiday shopping so early, but also reminds shoppers that they should get at it. It’s a good time to offer free shipping as well.

Have an early ‘Black Friday’ or ‘Cyber Monday’ sale.

Offer an early bird discount – It could be savings on their entire order or a screaming good deal on one product to get them into your website.

Offer a freebie with all orders placed before October 31st.

Have a contest with a Christmas shopping theme offering holiday cash or gift certificates as prizes.

Add a shopping guide to your site with your products and/or affiliate products.

Put together your own online version of the Sears Wish Book catalogue.

Kick start your holiday eMail marketing. It’s a good time of year to invest in professional email marketing tools, such as Constant Contact, Aweber, or ConvertKit (for bloggers).

B2B sites can get in on this too!

Encourage companies to order what they’ll need to promote their own holiday campaigns.

Company parties are booked from mid-November which necessitates early ordering. Recommend gifts for employees and bosses, feature office party supplies, etc.

Advise businesses to get their purchasing done for last minute tax deductions.

Create urgency by mentioning employee vacations and other reasons that ordering later in the year is inconvenient. For example, if you sell manufacturing equipment that staff must be trained to use, you can suggest a company order the unit early to ensure everyone is available for training.

Once your strategy is in place, utilize everything in your marketing tool box to get the message out there ASAP. Social media will be your best friend over the holidays for promotion and to gain ideas, identify needs that aren’t currently being met, provide customer service, etc.

Have you started your eCommerce holiday marketing yet? How do you introduce early Christmas campaigns? Please share your comments below.

