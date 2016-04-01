Make Money Online with the Best Paid Survey Sites in Canada

The online income opportunity to get paid for taking surveys in Canada has greatly improved since I first started working online in the 90’s. Back then, only a handful of companies paid people to take surveys and few accepted applicants from this country. As Canadian businesses embrace the power of the Internet, and international businesses gain interest in the lucrative Canadian market, the interest in consumer buying habits has grown substantially.

Canadians involved with multiple online survey companies enjoy a nice side income. It’s the perfect job for anyone who wants to make money from home, including stay-at-home parents, seniors and students. At one point, I was taking surveys all year long to pay for Christmas, be it with money earned or by giving away gift cards or prizes I’d won. Later, I took surveys for money to invest in my online businesses or marketing in the startup phase when cash was tight. A friend of mine puts the cash towards her children’s education.

In a nutshell, the more surveys you take, the more you make. Some pay more than others and many pay in USD. You can focus on the higher-paying opportunities or grab all that come your way. You’ll be surprised how quickly the rewards can add up if you’re dedicated. You don’t have to designate time to take each one, they’re perfect for multi-tasking. You can take mobile surveys while you wait at the doctor’s office or on the bus, use your laptop during TV commercials, and so on. The surveys and other activities are designed to be user-friendly for all skill levels.

Paid survey sites can offer a variety of ways to earn cash beyond surveys. Anyone can make money online by participating in focus groups, testing products, shopping online, using coupons, playing games, previewing movies, watching videos, listening to the radio, clicking ads, searching or browsing the Internet, and reading emails. As a general rule, companies that concentrate on surveys and/or focus groups pay more, but you’ll have less opportunities to earn. For example, I’ve received focus group and market research offers (online and offline) ranging from $60 to $300. Companies that send out surveys more frequently often take less time to complete and pay less, but you’ll earn a comparable amount to longer, less frequent surveys if you keep at it.

Getting Started

Most survey sites will pay cash via PayPal, so sign up for a free account if you don’t have one already. You can easily transfer your earnings to your bank account from there.

Create an eMail account that you will only use for surveys. This will avoid cluttering your other eMail and make invitations easy to find. It will also prevent misuse of your eMail address if you happen to make a bad choice in survey companies.

We suggest you track your participation in surveys for several reasons. The easiest way to do this is to create a folder in your eMail client and simply move the invitation eMail there once the survey is complete. You can also start a spreadsheet or keep a well-organized text file.

Keep an eye on your Spam folder to ensure you don’t miss any opportunities. If you find a legit survey company in your Spam folder, use your eMail client’s settings to mark the sender as “safe”.

Sign up for Roboform (free) or a similar tool to save a huge amount of time in filling out forms and passwords. Pick up an address book at the dollar store to keep your log in information organized.

When you sign up to take surveys at each individual company, make sure you fill out all of the information and be honest. The initial sign-up survey can take time, but you’ll receive more opportunities if you complete it.

Never provide your Social Insurance Number when signing up for any income opportunity online.

Take a couple of surveys as soon as you sign up with a company if they’re available, or take the first couple they send to you. This can jump-start the invitation process and make it more likely that you’ll be chosen for future surveys.

Getting Chosen

The companies that pay Canadians to take surveys online are looking for specific qualifiers. Part of the selection process will be covered by the information you provided when you signed up. The rest will be determined with qualification questions (or “screeners”) for each survey. Your answers may be compared with the information you have provided before, so don’t be tempted to lie to qualify.

You will probably be rejected if you work for a a marketing agency or related field, or if you work for in the same industry as the company offering the survey.

If you don’t have a conventional job, consider yourself self-employed to qualify since most companies are only interested in consumers with the ability to spend money.

Note: The whole reason we have the opportunity to make money doing surveys online is because the information we provide is valuable. If the majority of participants lie or cheat, companies will eventually stop paying Canadians for their opinions. Honesty is your job security.

The Best Paid Survey Sites for Canadians

Legerweb is a Canadian survey company in Montreal. It is the largest Canadian-owned Web Panel with 400,000 members across Canada. Surveys are available in both English and French. You can receive a cheque, donate to a Canadian charitable organization, or convert your earnings into Air Miles®.

Harris Poll Online Canada pays points for filling out their surveys. You can redeem points for rewards that include a variety of merchandise and gift certificates.

MyPoints pays you to take surveys, play games, use coupons, and shop for products or gift cards. You can also earn 25 points for referring your friends, and you’ll get 10% of the points they earn. Redeem points for gift cards, cash or travel.

Swagbucks is a leading online rewards site that gives free gift cards to its members for taking surveys, shopping, searching the web, watching videos, and playing games. They will give you a $5 sign on bonus when you join. Swagbucks.com has awarded over $65 Million in rewards to users across the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia.

Vindale Research pays you to review products and take simple online surveys. Receive up to $100 per survey completed. You can also choose to keep the products that you review.

Cash Crate pays cash or points to fill out surveys, watch videos, play games or shop in Canada and the US. For every new member you refer to CashCrate, you’ll earn up to 20% of what they make and up to 10% of what their referrals make. Plus, get a $3.00 bonus when your referrals earn their first $10.00.

Survey Lion is the Consumer Panel Website of Canadian Viewpiont. Earn cash for taking surveys in Canada, along with gift certificates and free products. They also pay $5 for each friend you refer.

ZoomBucks pays in “Zbucks” which can be exchanged for rewards. Earn Zbucks for taking surveys, searching the web, visiting websites, shopping, postal mail, telephone surveys, etc. Exchange your Zbucks for PayPal cash, gift cards, or items like a Kindle Fire or iPad. Receive 5 Zbucks for confirming your eMail when you sign up and 20 more just for joining, plus more if you go through the tutorial. Earn 10% of what your referred friends earn. You can start exchanging Zbucks for rewards at as low as 300 and they have several Canadian options, such as an Amazon.ca gift card.

Global Test Market offers paid surveys for cash, gift cards or charitable donations. You’ll earn up to $5 per survey and be entered to win $2000 when you join.

Unique Rewards pays cash for completing offers and surveys, watching videos, listening to the radio, clicking ads, shopping online, and reading emails. You can also earn $5 for each person you refer to the program.

iSurvey World pays up to $70 cash per survey and you’ll get $5 just for signing up. Payments are made via PayPal.

Survey Savvy has been around for a long time and it shows. They offer paid online surveys for which you will receive incentive credits, which can be exchanged for cash.

DailyRewards Canada pays members to read emails, take surveys online, play games, and go shopping! New users also receive $5 just for joining.

Ipsos i-Say pays Canadians cash, products, gift cards, airline miles, and contest entries for online, mobile or webcam surveys, product testing and referrals. The more surveys you take, the more i-Say points you earn and the more rewards you’ll enjoy (including bonuses).

Your Insights is a paid survey site for Western Canadians (Alberta and British Columbia). Earn $.50-$5.00 for each survey. Every survey will also earn entries into their contests. They promise you’ll receive at least one paid survey per month.

Qbord (PMG Intelligence) is a Canadian paid online survey company that also pays for focus group participation and friend referrals. Earn points that can be cashed out for prepaid visa cards, auctions, merchandise, draws, or donations to charity.

Institute for Online Consumer Studies is run by the University of Alberta. They are a not-for-profit research organization that studies various aspects of shopping-related behavior. You’ll earn cash for taking online surveys, paid out via PayPal.

Survey Junkie users earn rewards and cash for their opinions. Over 4 million members can’t be wrong.

Marketing Analytics pays you to participate in online focus groups, usually between 45 minutes and one hour long. Each time you participate, you will receive $35 USD.

VIP Voice Canada pays VIP points for each survey you complete. They have a tiered rewards program, the more surveys you take the more points you earn. Use points in sweepstakes and auctions for products, gift cards, etc. Prizes include vacations, electronics, appliances, and much more.

MySurvey Canada is an online paid survey community where consumers influence future products and services by participating in consumer research, such as online surveys, diaries and product tests. You can also earn points for referring your friends. Redeem for products, gift cards, e-certificates, vouchers, charity donations, or cash payment through your PayPal account.

Engage is more focus group oriented and their higher payments reflect that, at $50-$250 per survey. However, you will probably only receive 2-4 invitations per year. Earn money for participating in online focus groups, online discussions, website usability studies and more.

Asking Canadians pays you to take surveys using Hudson’s Bay Rewards† points, Aeroplan® Miles, Petro-Points™, VIA Préférence™ or Pure Points, as well as contest entries. They promise several paid surveys per month. Our thanks to “rbgnoble” for sharing this opportunity with us.

Go All The Way

There are info products that teach you how to maximize your survey income, like New Edge Surveys, and Get Cash for Surveys Canada.

If bouncing around from site to site searching for opportunities doesn’t appeal to you, there are communities that do the legwork for you. Gold Opinions is one of the best for finding international opportunities to earn $5-$50 for taking online surveys, and they offer a free trial if you want to safely check it out. Keep in mind that Canadians won’t be eligible for all opportunities offered.

We’ll be adding more paid survey sites for Canadians as we discover and test them, so please check back regularly and follow us on Twitter.

What are your favourite paid survey sites in Canada? Please let us know in the comments below.

