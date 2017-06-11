Top 8 Reasons Why We Use GreenGeeks to Host Our Websites

I’ve worked with many hosts in 20 years of owning and managing websites. Before the era of mass acquisitions, it was easy to find a decent host that you could stay with for years. These days, most good hosts have been acquired by a substandard provider who immediately brings the quality down to their level. This has left many businesses scrambling to find quality website hosting. They desperately leave one host, only to find the new host is owned by the same devil and their nightmare turns into a recurring one.

When it came time to move our sites, I had a good idea of what I was looking for. We came up with a checklist and went through it with every candidate. GreenGeeks was the only host that made it through our long list of requirements and they continue to meet or exceed our expectations today.

Top 8 Reasons Why We Only Use GreenGeeks Hosting

1. Independently Owned

When EIG bought Dotster, I quickly found out why they had such a bad reputation. Suddenly load time slowed to a crawl, there was frequent downtime, sites being taken offline for fake security threats so they could up-sell security services, constant billing issues, and the saddest excuse for customer service that I have ever had the misfortune to deal with. GreenGeeks is independently-owned and it shows! They obviously value their customers and work hard to keep them happy.

2. Canadian, European and American Servers Available

Since we’re based in Canada, it’s important that we be hosted in this country. Many companies outside of Canada also choose to be hosted on Canadian servers so they don’t have to deal with excessive mass surveillance by international security agencies. GreenGeeks allowed us to choose from Canadian, European or American servers during the signup process.

3. Competitive Pricing

Hosting packages currently start at $3.95/month for shared hosting, which includes:

Free domain name registration or transfer

Unlimited domains on one account

Unlimited SSD web space & data transfer

Free website migration

Free website builder & templates

Secure IMAP/POP3 email accounts

Free marketing and SEO tools

24/7/365 Tech support

30-day money back guarantee

They also offer VPS, dedicated or reseller hosting packages at very competitive prices, so you can grow without having to change hosts.

4. Free Website Migration

We had to move three websites and the migration was free of charge. Some other hosts offer free migration but usually it’s limited to sites using cPanel. Our former host didn’t use cPanel and GreenGeeks was the only host we found that wouldn’t charge for the migration.

5. No Nagging to Use Less Resources or Upgrade

I once had a host that constantly nagged me about the disc space my site used. They even blamed for the resources used by brute-force attacks that I had no control over. GreenGeeks has unlimited SSD web space & data transfer, even with their lowest-priced shared hosting deal!

6. Uptime and Loadtime

The GreenGeeks servers are faster than any other hosts I’ve tried and their up-time can’t be beat. They guarantee 99.9% up-time. Any down-time for upgrades are short and scheduled for when traffic is at its lowest.

7. Eco-Friendly

GreenGeeks puts three times the energy they consume back into the grid through wind energy. They have a variety of badges available for you to display so visitors know your website hosting is eco-friendly.

8. Support

Email support is fast and every effort is made to resolve issues or just provide related help. GreenGeeks customer support proved themselves to us from day one. Our former host had made a complete mess of a previous move (which we had paid them to do), so it was a challenging migration. When the first level of customer support couldn’t make it happen, it was escalated to a higher level of support and he made short work of it. All three sites were moved at no charge.

Believe It!

It’s tough to tell which website hosting recommendations are sincere in this era of affiliate marketing. However, we’ve personally dealt with the stress of inferior hosts. You (literally) could not pay us enough to inflict that upon someone else. We’re always happy to recommend GreenGeeks because we can do so with a clear conscience and with our ethics intact. If that ever changes, rest assured that we’ll be the first one to let you know.

