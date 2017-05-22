Samsung HW-J355 Soundbar / Woofer Wows the Workplace on a Budget

Do your employees start to nod off during education sessions? Do your clients’ eyes glaze over halfway through your presentation? Is it tough to hear webinars?

If you’re looking for quality sound in the workplace or boardroom without breaking your budget, the Samsung HW-J355 Soundbar and Sub-woofer is a product you should seriously consider. We have found the quality is high enough to impress clients and keep staff enthralled. It adds vibrant sound to presentations, webinars and videos. All of this, while being affordable to small businesses or anyone who doesn’t want to install elaborate sound systems like ceiling speakers.

What to Look for in a Workplace Sound System

Clear sound for every purpose and format.

Speech intelligibility

Sound effect presets to easily adjust sound according to what you’re watching, be that someone speaking on a webinar or sound effects during a presentation.

Sound that will reach the back of a boardroom without deafening those sitting in the front.

Easy control

Professional appearance

Sound that carries not only across the room, but also over sounds inside or outside the room. Every meeting has office sounds like traffic or people talking outside, buzzing phones, papers and air conditioning.

Sound quality and intelligibility must triumph over individual room acoustics.

The Samsung HW-J355 Soundbar and Sub-woofer delivers everything the average work space requires. It’s functionality is both diverse and user-friendly, something you will not find in elaborate boardroom sound systems.

What You Get With Your Samsung HW-J355 Soundbar and Sub-woofer

Samsung HW-J355 soundbar (95.8 x 6.6 x 5.8 centimeters)

Samsung 5.25″ wired passive bass-reflex sub-woofer

120 W total power

120 W total power Dolby 2.1-channel and DTS 2-channel codecs

Audio remote control (battery included)

Samsung Audio Remote App provides Android mobile control

Wall mount hardware

Inputs for optical, USB, and AUX cables

USB cable

Optical cable

Bluetooth 2.1 interface

Supports AV decoding for MP3, WMA, AAC, OGG, FLAC and WAV files

Wireless connection to compatible Samsung TV’s

Note: Using the headphone jack on our TV resulted in a reduction in sound quality. That will vary by model.

If you’re looking for a compact, dynamic sound experience for the workplace under a couple of hundred dollars, I confidently recommend the Samsung HW-J355 Soundbar and Sub-woofer. I only wish we had a compatible Samsung TV to take full advantage of the wireless setup, instead of adding to our tangle of cords.

How much did we love it? Well, we’ve installed three of them in the past week. I think that says it all.

