Things Are Looking Up For Affiliate Marketing in Canada

Contributed by Greg Shepard

It’s no secret; Canada is making up serious ground in the online marketing space. For much of the internet age, Canada has remained several years behind the U.S. in the area of eCommerce. Much of this stemmed from the high costs of less-than-ideal internet services and product shipping. Despite that, things have changed in recent years and there has been an upswing in general online commerce activity.

According to recent Forrester studies, about one-third of Canadian retailers have experienced a 35% increase in online sales. And while shopping cart abandonment rate remains high at 55%, likely due to high shipping costs, the average order value has increased 49%, the average order for repeat customers is up 39%, the number of sales from repeat customers is up 37% and website conversion rates are up 49%.

Despite increased costs for marketing, customer acquisition, fulfillment and IT, Canadian retailers remain upbeat and are putting their attention in the right places. According to Forrester, Canadian business owners are focused on marketing (64%), omnichannel (39%), merchandising (38%) and mobile (36%).

In terms of where and on what Canadian businesses will spend, that too, appears to be heading in the right direction, with:

63% planning to spend more on Facebook

54% planning to spend more on search marketing

54% planning to spend more on SEO

50% planning to spend more on email marketing

47% planning to spend more on retargeting

32% planning to spend more on social network sites and

30% planning to spend more on affiliate marketing.

All of these pointers paint a pretty picture for merchants, affiliates, networks, agencies and other players in the affiliate marketing landscape. We all know that eCommerce is the lifeblood of affiliate marketing and the conduit through which the magic happens. For merchants, it moves more product. For affiliates, it earns big commissions. For networks, it builds revenue.

For brands looking to enter or increase their presence in the Canadian market, the time is ripe for performance marketing.

Source: Forrester: Retail eCommerce in Canada 2015

Author Bio

Greg Shepard founded the global affiliate marketing agency, AffiliateTraction, in 1999, which was acquired by eBay Enterprise Marketing Solutions in January of 2016, and named Pepperjam the following April. Greg now serves as Pepperjam’s Chief Strategy Officer, charting the company’s trajectory for future product and service offerings. Greg also founded the brand compliance agency AdAssured, and has been a prominent speaker, author, and contributor at international industry events and media publications for over a decade.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

How to Start an Affiliate Program for a Canadian Business

Top CPS and CPA Affiliate Networks for 2016 Revealed

Top Two-Tier Affiliate Programs for Canadians

10 Hot Product Niches to Sell or Drop Ship Online in Canada

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Guest posts are exclusively submitted to CanadiansInternet.com Business and may not be posted elsewhere. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content.

DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam will not be published.