There are thousands of affiliate (partner) programs available to Canadian website owners and bloggers, which makes it difficult to select a few to focus on. We all want to choose the most lucrative offers but it’s hard to say which ones will be successful. Some may pay less but convert more, or vice versa. The final outcome will depend on how well the program is matched to your website visitors and how good you are at affiliate marketing in general.

You will also want to consider seasonal shopping, which starts earlier online to allow for shipping time. “Seasonal” can be anything from calendar holidays to actual seasons, such as promoting school supplies and wedding affiliates during the Summer months, and tropical destination travel in Winter. Additionally, if your target market includes Canadians you’ll need merchants that are based in Canada or ship to / serve Canada (all of the merchants listed below fall into these categories).

A little inside info can go a long way in affiliate marketing. I manage several websites and blogs, a number of which participate in affiliate programs to generate revenue. There is a broad range of sectors covered between them, making this compilation beneficial for most affiliate marketers. I’ve ranked them according to the amount they brought in for each individual website, and combined totals when multiple sites earned from the same merchant. I’ll be doing this for you every month or so in the hopes of saving you some time, and ultimately increasing your income.

Bonus: With the Canadian dollar being so low, if you promote American programs you can automatically add about 20% to your commission payout.

Top 10 Earning Affiliate Programs for October, 2016

Our top performing affiliate programs for October in Canada included Halloween costumes, decor and party supplies. Flu prevention/immunity saw an uptick. As the holiday season approached, there was an increased interest in making money online and gift shopping has begun.

1. Shopify Canada – With so many Canadian businesses and individuals starting to sell online (often with little or no experience), an “out of the box” eCommerce platform is appreciated. This software is Canadian and rich in features for everyone from the individual seller to large businesses. Shopify pays 200% per sale, which can be up to $2400 (although I’ve yet to see anything close to that from one sale).

2. Share-a-Sale Affiliate Network Referral Program – Share-A-Sale pays $150 for each merchant you refer to their performance based (affiliate) marketing network.

3. Starwest Botanicals – A huge selection of high quality, bulk herbs and essential oils. I get the vast majority of my herbs & oils from Starwest, in fact. They’ll pay you 15% per sale.

4. Silver Leaf Tea – More than 800 exotic and gourmet teas from around the world, which is why I’m also a customer of this one. There are so many angles here that may not be obvious at first, such as herbal teas that increase alertness for business sites. Pays 25%/sale.

5. SEO PowerSuite – Includes Rank Checker, Website Auditor, SEO Spyglass and Link Assistant. They offer both free and paid versions which helps the offer convert. SEO PowerSuite pays 33% of sales.

6. Halloween Costumes – One of the best selections online for people and pets. Earn 10% of each sale.

7. Newegg Canada – A popular Canadian site for consumer electronics, Newegg’s conversion rates and more expensive products offset their low commission rate of 0.5-5%. Free ground shipping and a price-match guarantee can really help to boost sales. It should continue to perform well through the holiday season.

8. CreativeLive – Promote online classes taught by experts in photo, video, art, design, audio, craft, money and life. Earn 20% commission on new customer purchases, 10% on return customer purchases and $1/lead for every new member registration.

9. WeeCanToo – Provides the perfect eco gift for babies & toddlers… edible art supplies! This company has really taken off due to top media coverage. They should perform well over the holiday season, even though it’s in the US (ships to Canada). You’ll earn 15%/sale.

10. Template Monster – 46,000+ Website and eCommerce templates for everything imaginable, including HTML, WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, PrestaShop, Magento, Moto, WooCommerce and many more. Their affiliate program pays 30-50%.

AFFILIATE INSIDER TIPS AND TOOLS!

Free affiliate marketing courses, community and more from The Wealthy Affiliate.

Free, extensive affiliate training and affiliate marketing tools can be had through the masterminds at Affilorama.

To automatically embed an affiliate store in your WordPress blog, try Datafeedr.

To easily manage affiliate links in WordPress blogs (auto-link, cloaking, etc.), check out the Affilink plugin that top bloggers are raving about.

The link management choice of super-affiliates (like Armand Morin and John Chow) for websites or WordPress blogs is LinkTrackr.

You can build Amazon affiliate eCommerce websites or ads in minutes with InstantAzon WordPress plugin.

The WordBay Plugin brings niche-targeted eBay products into your webpage or blog post. Supports the eBay Partner Network, Skimlinks and Viglink.

Invest in professional email marketing tools, such as Constant Contact, Aweber, or ConvertKit (for bloggers).

What was your highest paying affiliate program for October? Please share your success or questions in the comments below.

