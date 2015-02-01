Top 4 Drop Shipping Suppliers for Canadians ©

Many Canadians are interested in selling products online, either with their own website or through eBay and Amazon. Drop shipping provides a low-risk option for starting an online business in Canada. Today’s supplier portals make it really easy to find and sell millions of products globally. The most difficult part is choosing the best drop shipping suppliers in Canada to deal with, and it’s a question we’re asked on a regular basis.
In the beginning, you’ll probably find it easiest to deal with large drop shipping services that list products from hundreds of major players. You may need to set up a website before they’ll work with you, but some of the below options also have that covered for you. It sure beats dealing with individual merchants and tackling chores manually. There isn’t always a huge selection of drop-shippers that are in Canada, but most suppliers that are based outside of this country will still accept Canadian drop shippers and you can ship to Canada from where they’re located. You can sell to customers all over the world without headaches like Customs, regulations, or shipping delays!
We’ve evaluated countless drop shipping and wholesale suppliers over the years. The most important thing we’ve learned is which drop shipping companies not to deal with. The knowledge and insight we’ve obtained from our own experience and feedback from our readers, has also allowed us to identify the best drop shipping suppliers for Canadians. These companies welcome sellers in this country and do their best to understand our unique challenges.
For more information about drop shipping in Canada (and a list of Canadian-friendly companies), check out our post, Drop Shipping / Wholesale for Canadian Sellers.
The best drop shipping companies for Canadians are:
Wholesale2B – Wholesale2B has everything you need and is very easy to use. They have several plans that facilitate selling over 1.5 million products on eBay, Amazon, Google, or through a website (your own or via a turnkey website). Wholesale2B guarantees the lowest drop ship prices. They ship to most of the World, including Canada, the US and the UK. Take them for a test drive with the free trial.
World Wide Brands – Lifetime access (no recurring membership charges) to upwards of 10,000 verified/certified wholesale companies and drop shippers offering millions of products. They have an industry-leading qualification process that ensures your business is connected to wholesalers with REAL factory-direct wholesale prices. The same certification process protects you from wholesale scams, fake suppliers and middlemen. They also provide a “bulk” section if you decide you’d like to try selling direct with your own inventory. The companies listed on World Wide Brands cannot charge set-up fees and must be manufacture-authorized wholesalers to ensure warranties will be honoured. New wholesalers are added every week. World Wide Brands members have access to dozens of drop shipping training videos, market research (instant product analysis), and a discussion forum. They were recently ranked as a Top 50 Business Opportunity by Home Business Magazine. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives World Wide Brands an A+.
SaleHoo Canada – Thousands of verified drop shippers and wholesale suppliers, along with direct shipping manufacturers. You have the option of using their web store to start selling instantly. They also have a community for anyone who sells online. You’ll find the free trial reassuring as you research almost 2 million products.
Inventory Source – Gain free access to this full-featured directory of wholesale drop shippers. They offer tools for automating eCommerce processes for sellers and online merchants, including dropship inventory automation from over 75 wholesale distributors. Additional services include logo/graphics design, custom website templates, and service packages. They are BBB members in good standing.
Are you new to drop shipping in Canada or are you an old hand? Please share your questions or experience in the comments below.
How do I add products that I manufacture to a drop shipping company?
They all work differently so you’d have to contact each one to find out what is required. You can also look for distributors that have drop shipping options.
I’m new to drop shipping and trying to navigate the business structure, taxes and all that. I LOVE the concept! I found out about it from my aunt who dropships on ebay to help make ends meet now that she’s retired. I’m proud of her for doing something online at her age! She makes enough to pay most of her bills so she can use her pension to travel. It’s an easy thing to do on the road. I’d can’t wait until I join her!
Thank you so much for all the information shared on this group.
Thank you for the info!!!!This is very helpful!.
I love that you included sites that have different things to offer. I like World Wide Brands for building my database of tried & true dropshippers and potential products. They verify all companies they list and I can use their tools to evaluate products right there. They blow salehoo out of the water IMO. I started with Wholesale2b because it’s easy to use and I want to get into selling on a website instead of just ebay. Inventory source was more than I needed so I haven’t used that one and can’t say if it’s good or not. You didn’t recommend doba but I want to add that there’s bad reviews for them on ebay so newbies should Google them before joining. Hope that helps!
Thanks for sharing your experience, Catarina. Doba didn’t make the cut because their prices are too high and they’re not particularly Canadian-friendly. There are dozens of similar drop shipping companies that we don’t promote in an effort to help narrow down the choices to the best companies for Canadians.
Hello I am thinking in working in this kind of business. But I want to know something.
The Supplier tells you at what price should I sell the product to the client?
Thanks for your help
M. V
You set the price you want to sell the item for. The only exception would be if the manufacturer set a fixed minimum price (usually referred to as “Minimum Advertised Price” or MAP), but that doesn’t happen often.
I am from Ethiopia and I am interested in selling on ebay to customers in Canada. I am considering dropshipping but I hear most suppliers may need a tax ID to do business with me. I also want to know if suppliers might have a problem with me not being in Canada? What are my oprions? Please advise.
Each supplier is different so it’s best to contact a few and ask them directly. It isn’t unusual for people to sell in another country so I’m sure you can work it out.
Wholesale in Canada try http://www.mlmsmages.com – they have everything and are in Saskatchewan
Wow thank you Melody for this post!
Could you please help: I am wondering if the drop shipping company based in USA can ship to my canadian buyer without custom fees?
Let say that I use shopify to drop ship.
Thx a lot
The drop shipping company doesn’t control border fees or taxes. However, they may have a warehouse in Canada even if they’re located in the US. You’d have to contact whichever company you’re interested in working with.
we have started drop shipping and so far is good. We can also do drop shipping for others now.
We sell unique gifts online.
I like Worldwide Brands because it set me up for either drop-shipping or wholesale purchasing. I do both now on eBay!
Do you have to sell wholesale to use these suppliers? Or can you just sell singular items through these sources?
They all accommodate individual sales and usually bulk wholesale for those who want it as well. They all work differently but the basis of drop shipping is to allow you to sell individual items and have them shipped directly to your customer. For more information about the drop shipping process, please read Drop Shipping / Wholesale for Canadian Sellers.
Is it possible to use multiple directories simultaneously, since a brick and mortar store would use multiple suppliers to get a broad selection of products, or would world wide brands require your online store to use only their directory? Would you be able to use multiple directories even if your online store and websites were set up initially with the help of worldwide brànds or wholesale2B?
For the most flexibility in using multiple sources, you can use an eCommerce platform that facilitates drop shipping. We have a list of those here:
http://canadiansinternet.com/best-ecommerce-software-platforms-drop-shipping/
Then you can use as many suppliers as you wish.
All of the individual drop shipping networks work differently, so you’d have to check with each one to see if they meet your needs. For example, Wholesale2B has a turnkey website option that is fed by their directory of suppliers (over 1.5 million products). World Wide Brands is more of a gateway to a large number of verified drop shippers, which you can access through one wholesale account provided by World Wide Brands for a one-time fee. Where and how you do business doesn’t matter to them.
They all have free trials so you can take them for a test drive to make sure they suit your needs.
Rock on! You are a guru.
Beginners don’t know how to find a supplier for eBay, and don’t know which products they should sell online.
I didn’t know so many collectives existed and its going to help so much!!! Thanks a ton!!!
honestly I wouldn’t have chosen any differently. I do work with some small businesses too and it’s morelabour but worth it to sell something different or even exclusive. Like one is an artist and you don’t get much more original than that. 🙂
Good point, Steff!
I’m just short of 3 years into drop shipping on ebay. I also work full time and the 500+ I make with parttime drop shipping goes towards my retirement. I want to go full time drop shipping when I retire but you never know if you’re health will hold out. Thanks for the resources.
It’s SO MUCH easier to deal with the big directories with their features and selection. I tried using a handful of individual businesses & the administration was a NIGHTMARE! Do yourself a favour and go with people who specialize in helping dropshippers and businesses work together.