Top 4 Drop Shipping Suppliers for Canadians ©

Many Canadians are interested in selling products online, either with their own website or through eBay and Amazon. Drop shipping provides a low-risk option for starting an online business in Canada. Today’s supplier portals make it really easy to find and sell millions of products globally. The most difficult part is choosing the best drop shipping suppliers in Canada to deal with, and it’s a question we’re asked on a regular basis.

In the beginning, you’ll probably find it easiest to deal with large drop shipping services that list products from hundreds of major players. You may need to set up a website before they’ll work with you, but some of the below options also have that covered for you. It sure beats dealing with individual merchants and tackling chores manually. There isn’t always a huge selection of drop-shippers that are in Canada, but most suppliers that are based outside of this country will still accept Canadian drop shippers and you can ship to Canada from where they’re located. You can sell to customers all over the world without headaches like Customs, regulations, or shipping delays!

We’ve evaluated countless drop shipping and wholesale suppliers over the years. The most important thing we’ve learned is which drop shipping companies not to deal with. The knowledge and insight we’ve obtained from our own experience and feedback from our readers, has also allowed us to identify the best drop shipping suppliers for Canadians. These companies welcome sellers in this country and do their best to understand our unique challenges.

For more information about drop shipping in Canada (and a list of Canadian-friendly companies), check out our post, Drop Shipping / Wholesale for Canadian Sellers.

The best drop shipping companies for Canadians are:

Wholesale2B – Wholesale2B has everything you need and is very easy to use. They have several plans that facilitate selling over 1.5 million products on eBay, Amazon, Google, or through a website (your own or via a turnkey website). Wholesale2B guarantees the lowest drop ship prices. They ship to most of the World, including Canada, the US and the UK. Take them for a test drive with the free trial.

World Wide Brands – Lifetime access (no recurring membership charges) to upwards of 10,000 verified/certified wholesale companies and drop shippers offering millions of products. They have an industry-leading qualification process that ensures your business is connected to wholesalers with REAL factory-direct wholesale prices. The same certification process protects you from wholesale scams, fake suppliers and middlemen. They also provide a “bulk” section if you decide you’d like to try selling direct with your own inventory. The companies listed on World Wide Brands cannot charge set-up fees and must be manufacture-authorized wholesalers to ensure warranties will be honoured. New wholesalers are added every week. World Wide Brands members have access to dozens of drop shipping training videos, market research (instant product analysis), and a discussion forum. They were recently ranked as a Top 50 Business Opportunity by Home Business Magazine. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives World Wide Brands an A+.

SaleHoo Canada – Thousands of verified drop shippers and wholesale suppliers, along with direct shipping manufacturers. You have the option of using their web store to start selling instantly. They also have a community for anyone who sells online. You’ll find the free trial reassuring as you research almost 2 million products.

Inventory Source – Gain free access to this full-featured directory of wholesale drop shippers. They offer tools for automating eCommerce processes for sellers and online merchants, including dropship inventory automation from over 75 wholesale distributors. Additional services include logo/graphics design, custom website templates, and service packages. They are BBB members in good standing.

Are you new to drop shipping in Canada or are you an old hand? Please share your questions or experience in the comments below.

