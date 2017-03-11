Top 12 Types of Web Analytics Tools Used by Marketing Experts ©

The most valuable numbers Canadian businesses can have is data about their own customers and website. Web analytics tools are critical to collecting, analyzing and using data. Data defines our past and refines our future through tools that enable us to find specific answers. This, in turn, can inspire and support strategic marketing and company-wide improvement.

Top Web Analytics Tools Used by Marketing Experts

The Marketing Sherpa Analytics Benchmark Report includes the top analytics tools most commonly used by expert marketers. Following is a brief explanation of each type of tool, along with examples of each.

Web (clickstream) analytics tools are by far the most popular, probably due in part to the availability of fully-functional free options. They provide varying degrees of insight into your website audience, including purchasing patterns, conversions, content popularity, marketing campaign performance, and keyword data. Web clickstream analytics tools include services like Google Analytics. Email marketing services are used for newsletters, sales letters, and auto-responders. Virtually all email marketing services include campaign data about open rates, clicks on links, etc. Constant Contact, Aweber, and ConvertKit (for bloggers) are popular email marketing service providers. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools provide information that allows you to analyze and optimize your website for improved organic search results. SEO usually revolves around keywords. There are many keyword research tools, the best of which are listed in the Top Keyword Research and Competitive Intelligence Tools. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems have always provided companies with valuable data about their customers and how they’re interacting with them. Infusionsoft is a very popular CRM choice of small business owners. Social Media Monitoring tools allow marketers to track brand mentions and analyze social media traffic. Sprout Social and Canada’s HootSuite are popular social media monitoring tools. Pay Per Click (PPC) bid management tools are usually included within the advertising platform, but can be managed with other tools as well. Google Adwords is a PPC model, for example, as are some affiliate program systems (such as Canada’s MaxBounty). Marketing automation software usually takes a broad, yet personalized approach to marketing. It may include social media management, email campaigns, CRM, etc. There is ideally a focus on a highly personalized experience to nurture prospects. The term is used loosely, however, and its wise to educate yourself before purchasing a marketing automation product or service. Infusionsoft would also fall into this category. Web-integrated call management and tracking systems facilitate multi-channel tracking and management of customer communications. One of the most well known is Salesforce. Web competitive intelligence tools allow you to compare your performance to that of your competitors on several levels. You can determine how they’re leveraging search, how consumers are responding to them and gain insights into their partnerships. You will find some features for competitive intelligence in a variety of tools, including Google Analytics and search toolbars such as Alexa, along with Internet benchmark tools like SimilarWeb. Check out our Top Keyword Research and Competitive Intelligence Tools for more options. Offline call management and tracking systems are becoming obsolete in favour of web-integrated systems. They track and manage customer calls and information associated with them, but do not offer online multi-channel tracking and management unless they’re upgraded. The data collected can still be useful for marketing purposes, however. Live chat tracking tools often have customer data that is of value to marketers. Livechatoo is a popular choice of live chat tracking tools and there is a free option. Attribution management software determines how each marketing touchpoint motivates consumers to act (purchase, download, and so on), with the goal of optimizing your channel marketing strategy. VisualIQ is a hosted example of attribution management software.

Which of these tools do you use for web analytics? Please let us know in the comments below.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

Use Organic Local SEO to Increase Foot Traffic (Statistics & Tips)

Reaching Canadian Consumers Through Niche Bloggers

130+ ENGAGING Web Words That Sell

Bring Visitors Back with WordPress Community Plugins

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website may not be used elsewhere without expressed permission. You are welcome to link to this post for reference, discussion, etc. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content. If you would like to have quality content created for you, please contact our writer directly.



DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam will not be published.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save