Walmart Canada Launches Third-Party Seller Online Marketplace

Canadian companies wanting to sell their products online through hot marketplaces like Amazon, now have another option. Walmart has announced the expansion of its global online marketplace to Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca. Access to their customers and increased visibility could help Canadian sellers level the playing field in a highly-competitive space.

Through this program, 27 trusted, third-party sellers, curated by Walmart Canada now offer their products on Walmart.ca in categories ranging from home, baby, apparel, toys, and sporting goods. Walmart Canada will continue to invite other sellers to join the site in the coming months. As an expansion of Walmart’s global marketplace, partners selling on the Walmart US marketplace can quickly and easily launch on the Walmart Canada marketplace.

With the launch of marketplace on Walmart.ca, the site will double its online product assortment with a vision to quadruple the number of products for sale online by the end of this year. All 27 sellers being featured at launch have been carefully selected for their strong online reputation and customer service and provide the broad selection of quality products that Canadians are looking for.

“Our goal is simple – to make shopping easier and more convenient for our customers,” said Rick Neuman, executive vice president, technology and eCommerce, Walmart Canada. “The expansion through the Walmart.ca marketplace allows us to rapidly grow our product assortment through sellers we’ve chosen specifically to address the needs of our customers.”

“The move to add third-party sellers in this market is similar to what Best Buy has done with its own e-commerce site,” writes Harmeet Singh for Strategy Online. “It also comes as Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods will mean lower prices at that retail chain’s locations.”

Today’s announcement builds on Walmart Canada’s commitment to improving, expanding and growing its services to ensure Canadians can shop when they want, how they want, and where they want. The retailer continues to find ways to add convenience for customers without compromising on their low prices every day and quality merchandise by expanding shipping options, lowering shipping costs including canceling the fee for online grocery pickup service orders and expanding their online assortment.

SOURCE: Walmart Canada via PR Newswire.

CONTACT: Anika Malik, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. | anika.malik@walmart.com | 416-562-8193

