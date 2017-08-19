WordPress Blog Plugins That Pay for Themselves (Many Times Over) ©

One of the most important reasons Canadian businesses choose WordPress for their domain blog, is the many choices of quality plugins. Plugins can add a vast array of features to your blog, including those that facilitate monetization and overall business success.

While there are many free WordPress plugins, it’s important to choose the ones you can rely on for updates and long-term availability. Purchasing plugins often guarantees updates and support for as long as you require it. That’s a critical point when you’re using a plugin for crucial functions, such as a shopping cart, affiliate program, or membership site. Otherwise, you risk losing functionality every time you update WordPress.

Following are a few popular plugins that will help you do business and make money with your WordPress blog or website content management system. All are reasonably priced and include a 100% guarantee.

Blog Plugins That Pay for Themselves Many Times Over

LinkTrackr Plugin – Easily cloak, track, test and manage hundreds of affiliate promotions from one central web-based software. Linktrackr works on your website or WordPress blog. It’s the choice of many super-affiliates, including Armand Morin, Michael Fortin, Amish Shah, Mike Filsaime, and John Chow. Free 30-day trial.

Affilink Plugin – Easily manage affiliate links in WordPress blogs (auto-link, cloaking, etc.) with the plugin that top bloggers are raving about. Affilinker automatically converts keywords into profitable affiliate links using Javascripts that are non-indexable by search engines. You control the affiliate link placement on blog posts, pages, and in the comment section. You can make blog monetization pop with colourful, interactive affiliate links that your visitors will want to click. Offers three plan levels to suit any size business (Platinum comes with six viral traffic eBooks). Includes use for an unlimited number of sites and free lifetime updates.

Datafeedr – Automatically embed an affiliate store in your WordPress blog.

Wishlist Member Plugin – Paid membership management system. Powerful, yet easy to use plugin that can turn any WordPress blog into a fully featured membership site. Complete with protected, members-only content, member management, unlimited membership levels, and shopping cart integration. Integrates with: Aweber, MailChimp, Autoresponse Plus, Interspire Email Marketing, and GetResponse, and it includes a generic option that allows for integration with additional auto-responders. Single or multi-site licenses available and free updates for a year.

PushButton SEO Plugin – One of the few WordPress SEO plug-ins we’ve seen that is fully featured and ethical (white hat), yet it’s simple to use each and every search engine optimization technique without annoying visitors. It pulls related keywords, searches, and incoming keywords. Helps to optimize posts and the entire website with scoring, reporting, and a progress meter. Nurture your internal linking structure with SEO target pages, easy internal linking, and link leveraging. PushButton SEO then goes a giant step beyond it’s competitors by adding content creation and curation features, including video, pictures, related blog and news posts, and authority links. Single, multi, and enterprise licensing options. Includes lifetime upgrades.

SEOPressor Plugin – This all-in-one search engine optimization plugin actually updates with Google algorithm changes to ensure compliance and optimal placement. Features include real-time evaluation and recommendations to improve site content for SEO, over-optimization check, automatic rich snippets, latent semantic indexing analysis, automatic smart-linking, and social search engine optimization.

WordBay Plugin – Bring niche-targeted eBay products into your website or blog post with this easy plugin. Supports the eBay Partner Network, Skimlinks and Viglink.

InstantAzon WordPress plugin – Build Amazon affiliate eCommerce websites or ads in minutes.

Tribulant Plugins – Offers a variety of premium WordPress plugins, including a plugin bundle, banner rotator, shopping cart, newsletter, slideshow, FAQ, Lightbox JS, etc. All plugins are guaranteed and purchase includes customer support.

Learn More About Blogging

If you’re new to blogging and want to get off to a roaring start, check out the Blog by Number ebook and course. It’s designed to take you through the entire process of starting, maintaining and marketing a blog.

Which WordPress plugin brings in the most money from your blog? We’d love to hear about your favourites in the comments below.

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website (all or in part) may NOT be used elsewhere without expressed permission. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content.

DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam will not be published.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save