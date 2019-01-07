2019 Top CPS and CPA Affiliate Networks Revealed

The annual ranking of Cost per Sale (CPS) and Cost per Action or Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) affiliate networks for 2019 has been revealed by mThink. The ranking is based on their Blue Book Survey of thousands of active performance marketing industry professionals, along with a panel of performance marketing industry experts and mThink’s research.

The top 10 CPS (Cost per Sale) affiliate networks for 2019 are:

The top 10 CPA (Cost per Action/Acquisition) affiliate networks for 2019 are:

The best affiliate networks would vary somewhat among Canadian marketers and merchants, due to special terms and conditions that may make some less Canadian-friendly than others. Some networks also have more Canadian merchants and publishers than others. Read The Best Affiliate Program Networks for Canadians for more information. If you need a hand with finding affiliate programs in Canada, check out How to Find Canadian Affiliate Programs.

If you’re a Canadian merchant who is launching an affiliate program for your own products or services, read How to Start an Affiliate Program for a Canadian Business.

