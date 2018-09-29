By Michelle Brooks

Whether you are a Canadian freelancer for the benefits of working from home or just for the chance to do something you’re passionate about, some things are good to keep in mind before choosing to do so. For instance, you need to know how to communicate with clients effectively while managing tight deadlines.

5 Client Communication Tips For Freelancers

Have a Clear Schedule

When trying to work with one or several clients simultaneously, it’s important to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to the deadlines and work schedule of the project. Negotiate and build a plan that works for both you and the client, and don’t agree to a schedule that you can’t keep up with. It’s crucial to acknowledge all of the project’s checkpoints along the way, as it gives your client base confidence that their orders will be done on time. Doing so also helps you get recommendations to others based on your previous performance.

Another thing to keep in mind as a freelance writer online is that you will be working with people from different time zones. Meaning that you must be aware of the time difference before agreeing on a deadline. So, if a client wants a project by a particular time, it’s important to clarify what time zone they are referring to.

Stay in Touch

In the past, it was not uncommon to simply get the job description from a client and then get cracking on the work without talking to them until the project is finished. While this has been the easier option, it isn’t always the most efficient. Thus, the best way to go about it is by checking in with the client periodically, asking them their opinion on the work as it goes along.

One of the reasons this should be done is that discrepancies can be spotted early. For instance, if something is done in a way that doesn’t meet the clients expectations, it can be found right away if the two parties are in constant contact with each other. If the mistake isn’t caught right away, though, you might build on it further on in the project. By the time the project is complete, what started as an easy-to-fix problem quickly grows into a problem that forces you to redo the whole thing.

If you work with more than one person, this becomes particularly important because it’s crucial that everyone is on the same page. The best rule of thumb is to stay in near-constant contact with the client during the project’s execution to make sure this situation is avoided.

If There is a Question, Ask It

As your client base grows and you work on several projects simultaneously, it is only natural that you will get better at being a freelancer. That isn’t to say there won’t be any hurdles throughout one’s personal development. The best course of action whenever any issues arise, though, is to simply clarify the misunderstanding and move forward.

Asking questions is one of the best things to do as a freelancer. It shows the client that you are genuinely interested in creating the best results for them from the very start. This concept is applied to projects of all sizes, as the mistakes we mentioned earlier can happen at any given time.

A great way to stay ahead of the competition and avoid mistakes, is by conducting thorough research. This does not only involve the job description, project niche and target audience but also the employer. If, for example, you are faced with tackling theoretical analytics for a university presentation and aren’t sure how to write an academic paper, then it might be best to check out this essay writing service which provides help how to do so.

Explain Your Actions

Remember that the client might have questions for the freelancer too. If they are hiring a freelancer for a specific task, it might be because they don’t have that skill set themselves. Even if they do, they might have a different way of doing things than a freelancer does.

So, when the client has questions, be prepared to answer them. Be clear and concise with your responses. This way, it is easy to understand and the client will feel confident in your abilities to tackle the task at hand.

Get Everything in Writing

It’s a good idea to get as much of your correspondence as possible in writing. There are a few reasons for doing so. The most obvious one being that you should be able to refer back to it if there is a disagreement between the parties involved. When things are written down, they can be used as a quick reference in case something is omitted or as a reminder of the job requirements.

Overall, when it comes to landing a job and making sure it is completed successfully, communication is key. During the negotiation process with a client, it is important to be responsive. Speak up or ask questions when clarification is needed. Make sure that the client’s expectations are feasible within the given time frame, or it might be best to say no.

