Top 12+ Instagram Business Tools

Instagram‘s 400 million+ active users (well over 7 million in Canada) are proving to be a marketing asset for businesses big and small. With the highest engagement rate of all major social networks, brands need to effectively and efficiently reach users with the best Instagram tools for businesses.

There are Instagram tools for virtually every business need, including selling, marketing, insights and website/mobile integration. We’ve compiled a list of the top Instagram business tools to help you take full advantage of the opportunities this hot social media network offers.

Instagram Management and Measurement Tools



Crowdfire – A free Instagram app for follower management and post evaluation. You will be able to identify accounts that unfollow you and inactive users, as well as find new users that are a good fit for your business.

Olapic – By scaling the collection, curation, permissions, and distribution of visual user-generated content, Olapic enables brands to leverage this “earned, authentic content” across all of their marketing channels. Source content in real-time from your customers and approve the content that is on-brand & tag your content to products. Showcase your customer photos on your web & mobile properties. Request rights and take your content omni-channel. Measure influence of sales, and lift in revenue and engagement.

Tagboard – Use hashtags to search for and collect public social media within seconds of being posted to popular networks like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Robust tools offer the power to select specific posts to feature on websites, mobile app’s, in broadcast TV, and on large displays. You can retweet, reply, comment, and like, right from your tagboard. This tool is a popular choice among big names like Audi, Alaska Airlines, and BBC.

Iconsquare – Measure and optimize your Instagram performance by monitoring growth, follower information, engagement, competitors, and hashtags. Optimize your strategy with best time to post, media lifespan, filter and hashtag impact.

Later – A free Instagram business tool to plan, manage, and schedule your visual social media posts and marketing campaigns. Upload photos from your computer, phone or tablet. Later is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Social Insight – In-depth analytics to drive more sales, interaction, and growth from your Instagram marketing. You can use multiple accounts and set up team access.

Square Lovin – Free Instagram business tool that provides a clear overview of your statistics to keep track of your social impact over time. View your most liked and commented media, follower growth charts, and more useful analytics.

Union Metrics – Multi-channel analytics for various popular social media networks, including Instagram. Analyze engagement with your posts, discover fans, and identify your top content. Track any account, including your competitors.

Autogrammer – Schedule Instagram posts, manage multiple social media accounts (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook), edit photos, and upload images in bulk.

Instagram Sales/Retail Tools

Olapic TapShop – Turn your static Instagram feed into a shoppable gallery and transform impressions to checkouts. Start selling on Instagram with a simple set-up process that allows you to create a shopping gallery of photos from any images in your media library.

Inselly – A marketplace for Instagram. Become a seller of your own goods and get a free online shop in just a few clicks. Instagram users are able to access all sales offers in one place, including yours. Tag your product photos with #inselly, along with relevant category tags. Add your Inselly URL to your Instagram profile so buyers can find your store. You’ll receive payments via PayPal.

Liketoknow.it – A membership community of sorts which Instagram members can join. When they see a post with a Linktoknow.it link, they can click on it to receive information about the products in the posted image via eMail.

Shopify Canada – The better eCommerce platforms, like Canada’s Shopify, have a great selection of Instagram sales and management app’s available

Learning More About Instagram for Business

You’ll find many free and low-priced courses online that teach you how to use Instagram for business, such as the Instagram Marketing: Fans To Business Leads course (56 lectures for $17).

How have you been using Instagram to promote your Canadian business? Please share your experience or questions in the comments below.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

Social Media Use in Canada

How to Increase Your Canadian Reach on Twitter

Listen Up, Brands: What Online Canadian Moms Want (Statistics)

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website (all or in part) may NOT be used elsewhere without expressed permission. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content. If you would like to have high quality content created for you, please contact our writer directly.



DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam will not be published.