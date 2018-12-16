Canadian Gift Guide: Online Entrepreneurs

A small, light scanner that can be thrown into your messenger bag, briefcase or even your purse!



Scan, save and send important data wherever your business takes you with the WorkForce DS-30 portable document scanner. Delivering full-function flexibility on the go, the DS-30 scans receipts, documents up to 8.5" x 14", plastic I.D. cards and more right into an e-mail, searchable PDF and other documents. Send your scanned files directly to the most popular cloud services with the included software.



Included correction tools allow you to automatically remove punch holes from scanned images, auto-size documents, enhance text quality, and correct image skew so you can keep your business moving when you’re out on the road. Perfect for busy professionals, this lightweight, travel-friendly single-side scanner is ready to perform whenever you are.



USB powered, there’s no external power supply required. Mac, and PC compatible.



FIND IT ONLINE IN CANADA!