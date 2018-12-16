Canadian Gift Guide: Online Entrepreneurs

Online entrepreneurs are have some unique holiday wishes that others may not be aware of. Of course, we understand these digital business owners very well and have brought together an outstanding selection of gift ideas for them. Each winning product includes a link so you can easily find it online in/from Canada. The Dell Latitude 2-in-1 combines a laptop and a tablet for everything from working on the road to mobile client presentations. The ultimate defense system provides best-in-class hardware security, identity protection and data security. The thin, lightweight keyboard attaches magnetically for easy transitions between laptop and tablet modes, while the active pen lets you take notes directly on the screen and magnetically attaches to your device when not in use. With industry-leading battery life and extensive connectivity options, online entrepreneurs can be confident that they can stay connected wherever they are. Many online entrepreneurs and digital marketing professionals conduct webinars. You only have to experience technical issues once to know you never again want to watch attendees dropping like flies. The same goes for wasting your time re-recording or endless editing. The good news is, a high-quality webcam can be had for less than a hundred dollars. One of the most advanced and versatile multi-pattern USB microphones available anywhere, the Yeti combines three capsules and four different pattern settings for creating studio-quality recordings on your PC or MAC. If there's one health risk we online entrepreneurs take, it's sitting too much or improperly. This affordable desk sits on your current desk and allows you to stand or go back to sitting with one fluid motion. It's space-efficient (yet roomy) and sturdy. My Toshiba external hard drive has saved me more times than I can count. Whether it's backups or large editing programs, I can count on it for both the office or on the go. Now you can get 1-2TB models for under $100! This business backpack is an economical dream for mobile entrepreneurs. An indispensable item for mobile entrepreneurs! Poor lighting on the road is no problem for this universal Bluetooth, rechargable keyboard, which lights up in your choice of seven colours. Use with all four major operating systems supporting Bluetooth (iOS, Android, Mac OS and Windows) and android tablets. USB charging cable is included. The majority of images used online require closeups that show details and vivid colours. Whether it's for product photos or bloggers posting Instagram images, we need an exceptional level of quality. Gone are the days when we had to invest thousands of dollars in camera equipment to achieve these goals. My Canon Powershot has never failed to produce breathtaking images and videos. A small, light scanner that can be thrown into your messenger bag, briefcase or even your purse!
These products were chosen from brand submissions, based on quality and value for online business owners.
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Business and Influence—and How You Can, TooCrushing It, by Gary Vaynerchuk, is a top read of online entrepreneurs in 2018 (including myself). In his latest book, four-time New York Times bestselling author, "Gary Vee" offers new lessons and inspiration drawn from the experiences of dozens of influencers and entrepreneurs. The secret to their success (and Gary’s) has everything to do with their understanding of the social media platforms, and their willingness to do whatever it took to make these tools work to their utmost potential.
With its incredible 50x (24–1200mm) zoom power and 20.3MP, you are able to capture something up close or in the distance. Canon's sophisticated wireless connectivity means you can share your favorite images and videos with whomever you like, as well as easily transfer them to other compatible devices.
Scan, save and send important data wherever your business takes you with the WorkForce DS-30 portable document scanner. Delivering full-function flexibility on the go, the DS-30 scans receipts, documents up to 8.5" x 14", plastic I.D. cards and more right into an e-mail, searchable PDF and other documents. Send your scanned files directly to the most popular cloud services with the included software.
Included correction tools allow you to automatically remove punch holes from scanned images, auto-size documents, enhance text quality, and correct image skew so you can keep your business moving when you’re out on the road. Perfect for busy professionals, this lightweight, travel-friendly single-side scanner is ready to perform whenever you are.
USB powered, there’s no external power supply required. Mac, and PC compatible.
