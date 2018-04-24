Canadian Online Business Niche Idea – Bulk Candy ©

Have you ever been searching for something in Canada and thought, “Somebody should start a business in that”? It happens to me all the time! I’ll be sharing these niches with you as they come up, in the hopes of inspiring a business idea or two. We begin this series with a quick guide for starting an online bulk candy business in Canada.

I’ve been looking for online bulk candy suppliers in Canada for occasions like Halloween. I found one or two with a limited selection and high prices, but nothing impressive at truly bulk prices. After relentless searching, I could only find truly bulk candy suppliers outside of Canada, and the shipping was too high to make an order feasible. In my desperation, I tried to find a Bulk Barn offline in my area, but I couldn’t find one of those either (take note, British Columbia, there’s a bonus franchise idea here).

What I Was Looking For

Canadian business

Bulk pricing. Some people don’t appear to understand that “bulk” doesn’t only mean a large number in a bag, it means volume pricing.

Reasonable shipping

Novelty – I like to get at least a few items that are a little different than what is normally found in stores.

Individually wrapped

The Possibilities in this Niche

A candy store can change with the seasons to become a thriving business all year ’round. Canadians love their candy and many occasions call for it, such as:

Birthdays, anniversaries & other celebrations calling for a party

Weddings

Showers

Holidays, including Christmas, Halloween and Easter.

Fundraisers

Business events

Complimentary Products for Your Bulk Candy Store

Shoppers often need something to repack the bulk candy in, so stock bulk cellophane bags, tulle, fancy plastic cups, etc.

Party favours

Bulk party supplies

Promote affiliate programs featuring related products, such as costumes.

What You’ll Need

A full understanding of the volume “bulk” profit model.

Business License

Health-inspected storage

Logo

Domain Name

Website hosting with e-commerce / catalogue support (Such Shopify Canada)

Scales

Large food-grade bags

Printer labels

Shipping supplies

Bonus Tip: You can offer popular products if you can give shoppers a seriously good bulk candy discount. To really bring them in and encourage orders with a higher profit margin, also stock unique products that may not be easy to find in Canadian retail. Unique items can overcome online sales objections, such as shipping costs. Keep an eye on your local bulk food stores to maintain your originality and competitive pricing.

Further Reading:

Checklist: How to Start an Online Business in Canada

Checklist: Choosing a Website Host for your Canadian Business

Canadian Guide to the Best eCommerce Platform Software

Should you Register a .ca Domain for your Canadian Business?

Drop Shipping and Wholesale for Canadian Online Sellers

Please let me know when you start an online bulk candy business in Canada so I’m ready for Halloween! Have you ever seen a gap in the Canadian market that would make a good business idea? Please share in the comments.

