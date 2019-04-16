Far too many people think the ease of launching a digital startup means success will come with little effort. Like any endeavor, the amount of work you are willing to put into it will be reflected in your bottom line.

That said, it has never been easier to start and run an online business. When I started working online over 20 years ago, the logistics involved with an online venture were much more difficult and expensive than they are today. These days, everything is designed to be user-friendly for the average person. You don’t have to be a techie or even hire a website designer.

However, one complication has remained: finding Canadian-specific information for starting a business online (or bringing an existing offline business into the Internet age). That’s the inspiration behind CanadiansInternet.com Business, in fact. While the website covers individual challenges, this checklist is designed to guide you step-by-step through the entire startup process. You’ll need to learn more about some tasks on the list, which you can do as you go along without losing your place in the overall process.

Many of the steps you need to take to begin are the same as starting any company. However, you’ll find some steps are necessary for one type of eBusiness, but not for a different type. For example, you may need a robust eCommerce platform for online retail, or only a simple shopping cart to sell a few information products, or just a basic way to receive payments if you’re providing a service.

Checklist: How to Start an Online Business in Canada

_____ Choose your niche and business name. If you’re still looking for a niche, read:

How to Choose the Best Products to Sell Online in Canada

5 Quick & Easy Online Businesses to Start in Canada

10 Hot Product Niches to Sell Online in Canada

10 Low-Cost Side Businesses you can Start Online from Home

When you’ve decided on a business name, register it.

_____ Figure out exactly what your business is offering and why it’s exceptional (also known as your Unique Selling Proposition). Dig into who your buyer is, and how you can best reach and serve them online. This information is critical to your strategic planning, from pricing to marketing.

_____ Open a business bank account and PayPal account. Even if you’re only operating under your name, having a business account will make it much easier to track income and expenses. It also makes it easy to save for your income taxes and GST/HST payments. Additionally, you can get a designated credit card to help track expenditures.

_____ Funding doesn’t have to be in place in the beginning, but it sure helps. Check out Government financing, Government grants for Canadian businesses, or private sector financing. Keep an ear to the ground for tech or innovation programs and grants that you may qualify for, just because you do business online. Consider crowdfunding if you have a particularly innovative idea.

_____ Manage your finances from day one. It’s critical in order to become and remain profitable. Plus, it will save you money and spare you from headaches at tax time. User-friendly accounting software is worth its weight in gold, such as the popular TurboTax Canada. From there, you’ll need to outline your budget and determine exactly how much you need to earn in order to be profitable and pay the bills.

_____ Define your revenue stream. How will you make money? Are you promoting services, affiliate marketing, selling digital or physical products? Research wholesale suppliers & get your inventory in place. Study your options and implement them immediately. You can change your mind or add to your income strategy later, but you have to start somewhere.

_____ Domain registration and selecting a website host is one of the most important steps you’ll take when starting an online business in Canada. We have unique requirements and legal concerns in this country that many newcomers are unaware of, which results in mistakes that waste both time and money. It’s so important that we have a separate checklist for choosing a website host to guide you through this step alone. We use GreenGeeks’ Canadian servers to host our sites. Tip: If you don’t want to start from scratch, check out over 1 million premium domains at Buy Domains .

_____ Choose an information management platform (such as WordPress). Most hosts now come with popular free platforms and feature easy installation.

_____ Choose a shopping cart or eCommerce platform that’s suitable for the Canadian market and beyond. If you intend to grow, make sure the platform can grow and expand with you.

_____ Accepting payments online is easiest (and most secure) if it’s included in the shopping cart or eCommerce platform you choose. Whether you process payments through a payment gateway or have an in-house solution, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with PCI security standards for account data protection.

_____ Hire a website designer (preferably Canadian) or set about learning how to design the site yourself. Many website hosts, eCommerce platforms and information platforms (like WordPress) have a wonderful selection of templates and are made specifically for people who have little technical knowledge of design. Some of the better eCommerce platforms can also provide design services, such as Canada’s Shopify.

_____ Content is crucial to attract customers to your website and for organic search engine optimization. It will also establish your level of expertise and reflect the quality of your product or service. You’ll need to write or acquire high-quality content from day one. Freelancer and Fiverr are popular sites for finding freelance writers/bloggers.

_____ Online marketing is a natural fit for any online business. You’ll need to set up social media accounts, newsletter software (such as Constant Contact or Aweber), etc. Whatever digital marketing method you use, try to call attention to the fact that you’re a Canadian business. A VL Omni survey recently found 62% of Canadians who shop internationally online, would rather shop domestically. Several other studies have come to the same conclusion. This step also includes keyword research, which is much easier with keyword research and competitive intelligence tools. Additionally, starting an affiliate program can accelerate your launch and bring in sales and conversions indefinitely.

_____ Start your traffic plan from day one. Incorporate Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for organic traffic, build legitimate backlinks to increase your search engine rank, use shareable images/infographics/memes to encourage social media sharing, etc. Your job doesn’t stop with publishing a website and generating traffic, however, you’ll need to track, analyze and adjust your strategy based on the data generated. The sooner you start tracking and testing, the sooner and faster your sales and traffic will grow. Use the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools that come with your information management or eCommerce platform, and set up Google Analytics. Track important social media data using tools like Canada’s Hootsuite. You can monitor it all with marketing automation software like Infusionsoft.

_____ Exceptional customer service can give you a serious competitive advantage and provide invaluable insights. Web-integrated call management and tracking systems like Salesforce facilitate multi-channel tracking and management of customer communications.

_____ Hiring a Virtual Assistant (VA) with a broad skill set and experience in online business, can be the best decision you make. If you don’t have to take the time in the beginning to learn and implement everything, you’ll launch and be profitable that much sooner. Try to find a VA that can help you with everything from managing your website to marketing, content and graphics design. Keep in mind that a good VA doesn’t cost you money, she makes you money.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a business license for an online business?

Once you know the name and address, the first step for many is business registration, which may include registering in multiple provinces if you intend to do business nationally. Contact your local branch of the Canada Business Network for information specific to your province. To find out how to apply for a business license or permit, search for information specific to your province on the BizPal search tool. The results will include the government resources you need.

Once you know the name and address, the first step for many is business registration, which may include registering in multiple provinces if you intend to do business nationally. Contact your local branch of the Canada Business Network for information specific to your province. To find out how to apply for a business license or permit, search for information specific to your province on the BizPal search tool. The results will include the government resources you need. How do taxes work for online businesses in Canada?

Tax information and reporting requirements for doing business online are available on the Government of Canada CRA website.

Tax information and reporting requirements for doing business online are available on the Government of Canada CRA website. What about Canadian eCommerce sales taxes?

Tax information changes frequently so we won’t go into it in detail here. If you have a Canadian-friendly eCommerce platform, the taxes will be automatically calculated at the point of sale.

Tax information changes frequently so we won’t go into it in detail here. If you have a Canadian-friendly eCommerce platform, the taxes will be automatically calculated at the point of sale. Are there specific laws that apply to online businesses?

The Canadian Office of Consumer Affairs offers an Internet Sales Contract Harmonization Template in Electronic Commerce, which covers contract formation, cancellation rights, credit card charge-backs and information provision. For more information about the legal side of selling online in Canada, the Ecommerce Legal Guide: Canada (free) is a wealth of information.

The Canadian Office of Consumer Affairs offers an Internet Sales Contract Harmonization Template in Electronic Commerce, which covers contract formation, cancellation rights, credit card charge-backs and information provision. For more information about the legal side of selling online in Canada, the Ecommerce Legal Guide: Canada (free) is a wealth of information. Do I need insurance to operate an online business in Canada?

Business insurance for an online business is similar to offline business insurance, but the focus and amount of coverage may differ. For example, an eCommerce business will need to focus more on shipping-related insurance coverage, even if you only sell on Amazon. You’ll also need to consider insurance related to cyber security.

Business insurance for an online business is similar to offline business insurance, but the focus and amount of coverage may differ. For example, an eCommerce business will need to focus more on shipping-related insurance coverage, even if you only sell on Amazon. You’ll also need to consider insurance related to cyber security. Can I just buy an existing online business?

If you’re looking for an online business for sale, check out reputable marketplaces like Flippa and use their escrow service for a safe transaction.

Learning the Ropes

Many people who have been successful in online business, including myself, started with zero knowledge of how to do it. When I became interested in internet business opportunities and bought my first home computer, I didn’t even know how to use a mouse. It was also much harder to find legitimate information, and very little was specific to Canadians. You’re already way ahead of where I was back then.

There are many courses available online and they often come with suspicious promises of millions in profits. I suggest learning the basics from reputable sources so you are better equipped to make wise decisions regarding which “advanced” courses provide true value.

Start with online business, eCommerce and digital marketing courses on Udemy. Udemy courses are low-priced or free, including many from recognized experts. Your local library is a great resource too, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Quite often the information in books is outdated to one degree or another, but they will provide a good understanding of the basics as you learn how to make money online in Canada.

The next step is up to you! Please ask any questions or offer advice in the comments below.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

How to Make Money Blogging in Canada: The Ultimate Guide

Drop Shipping and Wholesale for Canadian Online Sellers

How to Become a Virtual Assistant (VA) in Canada

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website (all or in part) may NOT be used elsewhere without expressed permission. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content. If you would like to have high quality content created for you, please contact our writer directly.



DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam, trolling and brand bashing will not be published.