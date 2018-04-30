ClickBank University Teaches An Entirely New Level of Affiliate Marketing

ClickBank launched shortly after I started working online, 20+ years ago. They quickly established themselves as a lucrative affiliate network for both people selling digital products, and those who wanted to offer digital products while earning a commission on sales.

The commission rates continue to be some of the highest online today, and both digital product developers and affiliate marketers are still earning on the network. In fact, thousands of successful Canadian affiliate marketers are receiving direct deposits to their bank accounts from ClickBank every week, including myself.

“As a top 100 online retailer with 200 million customers, ClickBank sells digital products worldwide created by entrepreneurs. From advice for getting in shape to healthy cooking recipes and dating advice, ClickBank delivers digital lifestyle products to customers in 190 countries,” proclaims their website. They also offer many digital products targeting the business market.

Any affiliate network is only as successful as their affiliates, so many provide some level of instruction. Most of it is basic in order to guide beginners. ClickBank decided to kick it up a notch… then proceeded to hit it out of the park.

Q: What’s the best way for an affiliate network to increase their revenue?

A: Have their top-earning affiliate marketers teach others how to maximize their income!

The result is ClickBank University 2.0. 200+ training videos, expert interviews, weekly live training, free bonus courses, a powerful community and phone support.

You know this training is exceptional because your success is, quite literally, their success. They have a truly vested interest in helping you succeed. Additionally, the program is based upon proven strategies, principles and tactics used by thousands of ClickBank marketers and affiliates.

Brilliant.

What Exactly Will You Learn?

You won’t only learn about affiliate marketing. You’re going to learn one of the secrets to success online, which is how to easily diversify your income by creating and marketing your own digital products. You’ll end up with a comprehensive game plan for making money with ClickBank, and perpetual support to ensure you’ll continue to reach your goals.

8-week affiliate course:

Craft an affiliate funnel

Run high-converting offers

Draft impeccable promotional copy

Create a product

Master upsells

Split-test effectively

Facebook advertising

Leveraging YouTube

SEO and more

Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee)

Abel James

Matt O’Connor

You’ll also find what you need to pull it all off, such as the ClickBank Site Builder.

Who’s on the Rock Star Faculty?

This faculty can both do AND teach.

For instance, there’s Adam Horwitz, one of the senior faculty members. He made his first million creating a ClickBank product…at the age of 18!

Justin Atlan is another extremely successful, 7-figure ClickBank marketer currently teaching at ClickBank University. He started making money online by creating ClickBank product review videos on YouTube. He has been named one of the top 100 young entrepreneurs in the USA by the White House.

Of course, one of the most critical secrets to making money online, is brilliant copywriting. ClickBank thought of this too. That’s why they brought in A-list copywriter, Matt O’Connor, one of ClickBank’s top copywriters. He’s had as many as four of his client’s products of the Top 10 list on ClickBank… at the same time! Plus, he’s had many, many other 7-figure earning ClickBank products, funnels and product launches over the last seven years.

These are just three of the senior ClickBank University faculty members who will be training you to become a better, far more successful ClickBank marketer.

Highly Recommended

Having gone through an earlier version of ClickBank University, we can confidently and honestly recommend it to you. You’ll also find their A+ Better Business Bureau rating and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee reassuring. It can’t hurt to check it out.

