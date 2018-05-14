How to Create a Buzz Before Launching an E-learning Course

By Ernest Mendozza

Online learning has become increasingly popular, especially among millennials, so more and more people are using the internet to learn new skills. It is possible to gain access to courses from the leading universities at EdX or learn a new language with Preply. Online courses are gaining popularity because they offer flexibility and save students time and money.

Creating an online course is a good idea for a startup. If you want it to be a success, you should begin your marketing campaign the moment you decide to start your e-learning business. Then you’ll have enough time to spread the word about the advantages of your new e-learning course and get your audience excited about it. Here are some useful tips that can help you build a buzz before you launch.

Write Guest Posts for E-learning Blogs

Online learners often visit e-learning blogs to learn about current news, read the latest reviews, or get additional information about the services or products they may be willing to try. Contact a few e-learning bloggers in your niche who can help you reach your target audience and ask if you could write a guest post on their website. You can entice them with an offer of free enrollment.

You should write targeted content and position yourself as an authority on your topic. Your task is to make your audience eager to learn more, so you need to create informative and story-telling content that your audience may want to share.

Promote Your Course on Social Media

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other social media platforms have millions of visitors every day. It’s important to take steps to build an effective online presence and post regularly, providing useful information for your audience. You can inform your audience about upcoming e-learning events that they may be interested in, or tell them about a promotion you are offering.

You can also create a survey on Facebook to get additional information about the real needs of your potential virtual students and their preferences. Get them involved in the development process and ask them to share their opinions about your curriculum and course design. In this way, you will increase engagement and give your audience a sense of ownership. You will make them proud that their ideas matter.

Develop a Website

You can design a website dedicated to your e-learning course. Many website hosts include easy website design software and/or offer one-click WordPress installation. Your website should provide necessary information about all of your offerings and have a separate page for each of them. It’s vital to include all basic information, like instructions on how to sign up or buy your course, contact information, and the benefits of taking your course.

Build Your Email List

These days, email lists are the standard for businesses that use them to reach their target customers. An email list can give you an opportunity to contact people who are interested in your online classes because they signed up. Offer them free content, and highlight your Unique Selling Points (USP).

People typically don’t see every Instagram or Facebook post in their feed and every tweet in their timeline, but they are sure to check their email inboxes every morning. Post invitations to join your email list on your social media pages and on your website. You should get in touch with your email subscribers every week or month and send newsletters, updates, and tips.

Offer a Free Preview

It’s hard to give away access to your digital product for free because you spent a lot of time and resources building it. But you may offer a free preview to a select group, such as your LinkedIn group members. You can restrict access to one part of the course if you prefer. Ask for honest feedback about your product and ask questions in a survey or a questionnaire.

Host a Webinar

It can require a lot of detailed planning, but a winning webinar can help people learn more about you, your new e-learning course, and what you actually offer.

This event should be both entertaining and informative. You should provide your audience with real value and not focus on selling your new product. You can choose a related topic your audience may be interested in and provide them with some useful advice that can improve their lives. For example, if your e-learning course is about how to use Instagram to grow a successful business, you can host a webinar to teach your audience how to take beautiful iPhone pictures for Instagram.

You should demonstrate that you are an expert on your topic. If your visitors trust you, they are more likely to click the “Buy” button after your webinar.

Create a Press Kit

Creating an effective press kit can give your business a great chance to get free publicity that will translate into more online learners. Your press kit should include press releases, some screenshots of your e-learning course, and a detailed description of the topics that your course covers. Call attention to how your future learners will be able to use the information included in your course.

A good idea is to contact certain members of the media and give them a free preview, so they get a firsthand impression of its design and see that you offer high-quality content.

Create Your Sales Pitch

Your sales pitch should be concise because your potential students often don’t have enough time to read a detailed description, or watch a ten-minute video that explains what your course has to offer. You should create a brief, compelling message that hooks people quickly. Include how you can meet the specific needs of your potential customers and solve their problems. Place your sales pitch on your website and on social media pages.

When launching your e-learning product, you should consider all marketing and advertising choices. Select those that allow you to reach your target audience on a regular basis, so you can generate hype around your course launch and create excitement around your e-learning business.

