How to Create and Develop Your Own Digital Learning Products ©

Also known as e-Coaching or e-Training, online teaching can be in the form of eBooks, special reports, whitepapers, podcasting, video, and/or private membership sites. These info-products can be sold individually or be combined into full eCourses. Online teaching can be a business on it’s own featuring your expertise, be used to compliment an existing online or offline business (bringing in clients or sales), be deployed for personal or corporate branding, or be developed to generate multiple streams of income.

There are some very successful infopreneurs out there and a lot of them make a very comfortable living with e-learning products. Many successful online businesses use info-products as effective lead magnets for list building and lead generation.

There are plenty of benefits to offering your own coaching products that extend well beyond a nice revenue stream:

Online learning is a hot market.

Digital products are inexpensive to create, requiring little more than your time.

Canada Post won’t impact your sales with their outrageous prices because all products are downloaded.

Info-products and eBooks are an amazing way to score clients, no matter what business you’re in.

Digital products are a source of recurring revenue, along with endless up-selling opportunities.

Your e-coaching products are the perfect place for affiliate marketing, creating yet another revenue stream.

Unlike hard products like books or DVD’s, online training products can be easily updated, expanded, or repurposed.

Digital Info-products make an excellent branding tool.

You can establish and prove your expertise, which increases sales and invites opportunities like interviews, speaking engagements or book deals.

If you don’t already offer private coaching, consulting or public speaking services, your info-product will provide a springboard into the coaching industry.

Getting Started

Choose a topic with which you are very familiar and have advanced knowledge in. Write your course outline, including the topics you’ll be covering and the order you’ll teach them in. Decide what delivery methods you’ll use (written, video, audio, printable, etc). This step may necessitate learning how to use new tools and possibly equipment purchases. It’s important to use as many delivery methods as you’re comfortable with so you will appeal to all learning styles. Make a conscious choice about which method of instructional content delivery will make each module easier and/or faster to learn. For example, if you’re a Canadian home-based business coach using primarily text, you may want to add a video to demonstrate home office organization. If you use a lot of video, consider using a transcription service for your students who prefer text. Also consider going mobile for some of your coaching by providing podcasts. Start a text file with basic information as a reference for updates, including fonts, colour scheme hex codes, settings, etc. Gather any existing material you’ll use, such as your past webinars or blog posts, interviews, Private Label Rights (PLR) content, royalty-free products, and so on. Gather all of your reference materials, including books, guides, studies, or affiliate copy. As you begin to develop your course, save templates of both your written work and visuals so your course is consistent. It’s a real time saver too! Remember to add your company, website and copyright information to each document page, slide, video and other course materials. If you don’t already have a website, you’re going to need one with shopping cart integration for automated downloads. If you want to sell your digital product directly from your website, SendOwl automates the entire process for you. The software integrates with payment gateways (including PayPal), creates a conversion-optimized checkout, and delivers the product. Read the Top 8 Ecommerce Platforms for Digital Product Downloads for tips and suggestions. Many e-coaches sell their course through affiliates. You can opt for an in-house affiliate program or go through a third-party affiliate network like Clickbank.

When you’re ready to launch, check out How to Create a Buzz Before Launching an E-learning Course.

Online Coaching Content Shortcuts

You can round out your product line or beef up your eCourse with royalty-free eCoaching products, Private Label Rights (PLR) content and other rebrandable content. Some excellent places to start are the Special Report Club, and Easy PLR.

If you don’t have the time or creativity to write your own course content, hire a talented ghost writer to help you bring it all together. I’ve ghost-written (with graphics) e-learning materials for several coaches, consultants and public speakers, all but one of whom earned the cost back in under a year.

Do you plan to get into e-coaching? We’d love to hear about it in the comments below.

