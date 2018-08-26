Wholesale Drop Shipping for Canadian Online Sellers

Drop shipping is a simple enough concept. You make arrangements with a wholesale supplier, manufacturer or distributor to sell their products direct online, as opposed to having an inventory of products in your physical location. You can offer these products on your own website, or via online auctions like eBay, or through a sellers’ market like Amazon.
When a customer orders the product, you pay the supplier the discounted price to ship it directly to the customer. There usually is no indication that the product came from another company, and many offer branding options to further create the illusion that the product came from your business (such as customized packing slips).
Customer Price – (Wholesale Cost + Expenses) = Your Profit
Drop shipping offers a unique opportunity for Canadian entrepreneurs to start a business without investing in product inventory. You won’t have to worry about being stuck with products that don’t sell, shipping, etc. You’ll also be able to have US suppliers ship to US customers if you like, without worrying about cross-border red tape.
The drop shipping business model can be permanent, temporary, or hybridized. It’s utilized in both small and large businesses because it’s cost-effective, versatile and easy. For example, Namaste recently announced an exclusive drop-shipping supply agreement with Ample Organics Inc. Ample Organics is Canada’s leading seed-to-sale software platform, currently used by the majority of Canadian licensed producers of medical cannabis. Namaste will connect its cannabis hardware and accessory platform via API integration with Ample Organics’ system. This will allow each of Ample Organics’ customers to purchase a large variety of devices and accessories.
Drop Shipping Risks
There are only two major risks involved in dropshipping:
- Your reputation will ride on the reliability of your drop ship supplier.
- Your supplier may sell out of a product while you’re still taking orders.
Both of these concerns can be addressed by carefully selecting your suppliers. The larger drop shipping networks prevent these issues with integrated, automatic inventory updates and screening of individual suppliers. In less automated situations, consider having more than one supplier of the same product as backup in case an item is sold out. The best way to test reliability is to first place an order for yourself.
You will have to keep your wits about you, however. For example, some shady companies may offer products that should only be available from authorized dealers (such as Nikon Canada merchandise). If you resell these items, you could land in hot water and your customers could find themselves with a useless service agreement. When in doubt, contact the manufacturer or check their website. Using certified drop shippers through reputable networks like World Wide Brands eliminates this issue.
Getting Started with Drop Shipping in Canada
First, you’ll need to pinpoint a niche or two to focus on. If you need some help with that, please read 10 Hot Product Niches to Sell or Drop Ship Online in Canada.
If you’d like to set up your own website to sell drop shipped items, there are eCommerce hosting and shopping cart solutions that accommodate the arrangement, such as Shopify Canada. If you use WordPress, there are plug-ins specifically designed for drop shipping, like AliDropship and WooCommerce DropShippers. If you plan to sell on eBay, you’ll find some drop shipping companies are authorized eBay dealers with integrated features to make auction selling easier, such as Wholesale2B. For additional guidance, please read The Best eCommerce Software Platforms for Drop Shipping.
Fees are intended to cover the shipping service and/or to give you access to wholesale prices on a large number of products (which are usually only available to volume purchasers). Charging a fee is not a red flag. However, there are good services available and there are scams, as is the case with any business arrangement. Again, going through reputable drop shipper networks will greatly reduce these risks.
Finding Wholesale Drop Shipping Products
You have millions of products to choose from. If you need some guidance, please read How to Choose the Best Products to Drop Ship Online in Canada.
The next big challenge in drop shipping can be finding suppliers. Finding manufacturers isn’t a big problem, but most won’t deal with individual sellers and I don’t know of any that will drop ship direct to individual customers. They operate on volume purchases from companies placing large orders. Drop shipping is more at the distributor level. That said, if you can prove that you’ve consistently sold thousands of their “widgets” some manufacturers may consider a special arrangement. At that point, however, you should consider having your own inventory of best-selling products.
It’s important to note that you don’t need to find Canadian dropshippers, you just need to find wholesale suppliers that will ship to Canada (or you could choose to not sell to Canadians at all). The beauty of the Internet is that the World is your marketplace.
You may partner with individual companies that have existing drop shipping programs, or approach any company to ask if they’d be willing to drop ship. You could also gain access to a dropshipping directory with thousands of products from a wide range of companies. Several of the choices below offer a variety of ways to access products from multiple suppliers, it’s just a matter of deciding which structure suits you best.
A Note on Drop Shipping Product Pricing
Chances are, you’re going to pay a higher price than you would if you were ordering a thousand of each item. There are people who don’t understand the concept who will post dire warnings about prices not being truly wholesale, but that’s their inexperience talking. Naturally, you want a large enough discount to allow for a reasonable profit margin and some research is involved to ensure it. However, you can’t expect to get the same wholesale price as volume purchasers when you’re buying the product one at a time. Plus, they’re doing the investment, storage, and shipping for you. You’ll learn where to set your expectations as you go along. If you find a product is selling really well, you can explore stocking the product yourself and pursue volume wholesale prices.
Drop Shipping Networks & Wholesale Suppliers that Serve Canadian Sellers
Wholesale2B – Wholesale2B has everything you need and is very easy to use. The majority of our drop shippers choose to work with Wholesale2B, in fact. They have several plans that facilitate selling over 1.5 million products on eBay, Amazon, Google, or through a website (your own or through a turnkey website). They ship to most of the World, including Canada, the US and the UK. Wholesale2B guarantees “the lowest dropshipping prices,” so you can be assured of profit margins large enough to make your business successful. Take them for a test drive with the free trial.
AliDropship – Offers two affordable and versatile WordPress solutions. Both include over 100,000 suppliers offering free worldwide shipping to your customers, along with two combined revenue streams (product sales profit and affiliate commissions on those sales).
Concerns about shipping delays from Asia may soon be a thing of the past, as marketplaces like Alibaba open eCommerce processing centres in Canada. Now is the time to position yourself as a Canadian source of these low-priced goods.
You can either buy the plugin and do it yourself (standalone or integrated with WooCommerce), or pay a one-time fee to have it all set up for you.
- The plugin is the best in the business, featuring store themes, search and one-click product import, auto-updates from suppliers, auto pricing, auto order placement, and a control panel for tracking and reporting.
- AliDropship also offers three dropship store packages, featuring their WP plugin, custom design, deep niche research, product setup, payment gateways, free domain name, and more. In the marketing department, they provide integrated marketing tools, SEO, branded social media pages, social media promotion tool, and a promo video.
Their client ratings on various platforms are very impressive, in the range of 4.5-5 out of 5 on Facebook, Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
World Wide Brands – Lifetime access to upwards of 10,000 genuine wholesale companies and drop shippers (no monthly fees). They have an industry-leading wholesaler qualification process that ensures your business is connected to reputable wholesalers with REAL factory-direct wholesale prices. The same certification process protects you from wholesale scams, fake suppliers and middlemen. Their product analysis tools are priceless. Members also enjoy dozens of drop shipping training videos, market research, mobile access, and a discussion forum. They were recently ranked as a Top 50 Business Opportunity by Home Business Magazine. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives World Wide Brands an A+.
SaleHoo Canada – Thousands of verified drop shippers and wholesale suppliers, along with direct shipping manufacturers. You have the option of using their web store to start selling instantly. They also have a community for anyone who sells online. You’ll find the free trial reassuring as you research almost 2 million products.
Inventory Source – Gain free access to this directory of wholesale drop shippers. They also offer tools for automating eCommerce processes for sellers and online merchants, including drop ship inventory automation from over 75 wholesale distributors. Inventory Source provides dropship eCommerce integration with over 25 of the leading eCommerce platforms, such as BigCommerce and Shopify Canada, along with marketplaces like Newegg Canada, Amazon and Etsy. They are BBB members in good standing.
Sellerbot – This is a total drop shipping solution that provides a complete eCommerce website, a free domain name and access to some of the world’s largest marketplaces and individual suppliers. The majority of their suppliers ship globally (often free) from Asia (India, China, Japan, etc), but you can price your products in any currency. Everything is automated, including inventory and prices.
Individual Companies Offering Drop Shipping for Their Products
There are individual companies that offer dropshipping to Canadian sellers. Some have active public programs, while others may consider it if you contact them directly. The Canadian Trade Index is a great place to start if you want to contact companies about drop shipping their products.
Following are a few companies that have existing drop shipping programs or wholesale merchandise for Canadians:
Printful – Order custom design products to dropship or sell direct online under your own brand. Customize over 140 products, including T-shirts and other clothing, decor, posters, phone cases and more. Sell from your website, including all major eCommerce platforms.
Vitabase Health Supplements – Vitamins and supplements with global shipping.
Fragrance Net – 16,000+ discounted brand name fragrances, aromatherapy, skincare and hair care products.
Olive Kids Canada – Decor and bedding for kids. They drop ship across Canada from Ontario.
Grosche – Kitchenware company offers drop shipping in both Canada and the US, along with wholesale options.
Wordans – Canadian clothing wholesaler specializing in t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, jackets, hats, work clothes, accessories, etc.
Nu-Look Fashions – Canadian Fashion wholesaler offering wholesale clothing, including knitwear, formal wear, office wear, sportswear, cruise/resort wear, and evening wear.
XTek Electronics – Drop ships electronics Canada-wide.
Wedding Star – Almost 3000 wedding accessories can be drop shipped to Canada and they pay the duty charges.
If you’d like some help in selecting which companies to work with, check out our list of the Top 5 Drop Shipping Suppliers for Canadians.
Drop Shipping Tools That Will Help You Beat the Competition
I recommend having an eCommerce website no matter where you’re selling, but you can opt to only sell on eBay, Amazon and other online seller markets. These markets can be more challenging due to the side-by-side competitive environment, but you can win the game with proper data and market analysis.
To that end, Canada’s Terapeak is a powerful tool that is taking Canadian sellers to the next level. You’ll gain access to insider eBay, Amazon.ca and Alibaba analytics for Canada, the US and other countries. You can track your own listings and strategies over time and see how they shape your bottom line, as well as that of your competitors. Seamlessly source the winning products from Alibaba through Terapeak, or use the data to go through other dropshipping suppliers listed above.
We will update this post periodically as we find more drop shipping and wholesale suppliers that service Canadians. Please bookmark the page or follow us on Twitter so you don’t miss any updates.
Are you new to drop shipping in Canada or do you have some experience to share? Please comment below.
Hi, a quick questions. I have a drop ship business, but one of my suppliers is in Canada and doesn’t want to drop ship. I can’t be there to do the packing and shipping. Are there shippers in Canada who will receive the product in bulk (small orders) from the manufacture, the order from me and ship it out as a drop shipper? Like an Amazon distribution center but not Amazon. Looking to ship a few products from a small niche supplier.
Thanks
I think you’re looking for a third-party logistics company. If you Google “third-party logistics company Canada” you should be able to find one that meets your needs.
Very helpful information with clear cut direction. Love all the contact link./
Very good article Thank you do you have the french version? Also was wondering why you say find dropshipping supplier who are ready to ship in Canada as everybody we want also to have an international Market of course its necessary so we can order simples but otherwise Also I would like to find supplier worldwide not to be limited on canadian dropshipping suppliers
You’ll find many international suppliers under the section, Drop Shipping Networks & Wholesale Suppliers that Serve Canadian Sellers.
Can anyone comment on requirements or recommendations around Liability insurance and what is required to protect yourself from product issues when drop shipping products from China or USA?
Hello, I start in the dropshipping.
I can not find a website with a lot of product choices AND short delivery times. AliExpress is great but impossible to sell with 60-day delivery times for Canada !!! Do you know something like AliExpress with shorter delivery times AND choice in products as well as beautiful photos?
Thank you
I’m just about to start my first online store, I live in Canada, have my business corporation in Canada, although I’m going to drop ship from China to the USA only. How exactly does taxes work for me?
We are unable to provide specific tax information due to the constantly changing tax laws. However, you can find Canadian accountants that are familiar with these more unique business situations. For example, Grant Thornton is familiar with cross-border, online business and they have the option to work in the cloud so you can work with them from anywhere.
Hey there, loving the info on this site! Do you know of any good/reputable Organic Dropshippers in Canada? My wife and I would love to get into this type of business model and we’re currently looking for something in this niche – any help would be awesome!!
Not off the top of my head, but you can approach anyone about drop shipping. The worst they can say is “no”. 🙂 Canadian businesses may not be as familiar with the concept, but you can always point them to this post so they can learn about it.
Hi
Thanks for all this advices. I feel confifent in launching my store! I’ve heard about AliExpress. What do you think about it as a source for dropshipping suppliers to sell in Canada and US? Any experience to share?
Thanks!
We haven’t used AliExpress for drop shipping directly, but they’ve been suppliers through tools we’ve used like AliDropship. It’s one of the top sites Canadians visit so I know their merchandise is popular here. Shipping time might be a problem but the free shipping would prevent a lot of headaches.
I’ve used them for a few items. I only dropshipped from sellers with a good rating that offered e-packet shipping to Canada and the US because tracking was included and the shipping time was less. Items typically took about 15 days to arrive unless there was a Chinese holiday occuring then processing and shipping was longer.
We have been attempting to launch our dropshipping site for several weeks but have been running into issues related to sales tax. We are located in Vancouver, Canada but our dropshippers are in the USA. We are also selling exclusively to the USA. No-one (and I mean no-one) seems to be able to tell us whether we should be charging our customers US sales tax. It seems to have something to do with whether or not we are considered to have a business location (nexus) within the US. Some folks say that we do (because the dropshippers are in the USA) while others say we do not. We have spoken directly with the folks at Big Commerce as that is what our site is using but they don’t know. We have chased Avalara – a sales tax solution that integrates with Big Commerce – but we were told the solution is only available to companies located in the US and therefore we cannot use it. Online research has resulted in a confusing and conflicting array of information.
This seems like something that someone must know the answer to but we just can’t find it. Surely other companies are doing this. Would you have any insights into this? Or perhaps you could point us in the right direction? Any help would be much appreciated!
The most reliable source of tax information about cross-border eCommerce are accountants who have experience with it. It’s important to only apply reliable, current information regarding anything to do with taxes, if for no other reason than it changes constantly. The odds of you finding correct info online are slim. That’s why we feel it’s irresponsible to provide specific tax information on this website.
Hello, I am interested In starting drop shipping in Canada, I live in Toronto. I would like to start with ebay first and then if it goes well to create my own website (online store) or maybe use some company to build it. Anyway, so my question is, If I want to start selling in ebay and use of the following two sites to find wholesalers: Wholesale2B or SaleHoo – Do I have to register a business or I can do it under my name? I have my own bank accounts, credit cards and paypal., but I am mainly using them for my own purchases and bills. I just need to know how exactly to start from scratch. Thanks
You can start out as a private seller and treat it as self-employment if you want to take it for a test drive.
Thank you. And do you think that Drop Shipping has a good future in Canada?
Absolutely! It addresses many challenges we face regarding suppliers and international eCommerce, for starters. It will improve as more Canadian merchants adopt drop shipping as a viable sales tool.
Thanks again for the reply! Do you know any reviews which do a detailed comparison between these 3 websites: Wholesale2B, World Wide Brands and SaleHoo ? specifically for Canada . I would like to find which of them would be better for me – e.g. has more drop-shippers\whole-sellers and products from Canada, since I would like to start selling on ebay.ca, as a start. And I would like to do the research before to register to a plan with them. Also, I need a platform which is ebay.ca or (amazon.ca) integrated. I know that Wholesale2B has that integration, and I just did a free signup but I could not find any products which are related to the specialty clothes (in which I am interested in). So I guess it will be between the World Wide Brands and SaleHoo. But from what I read in internet, I couldn’t find if they have ebay integration, and also I think the WWB is mostly US oriented, and I guess I will need mainly or only Canadian sources since the shipping will be faster and cheaper if it is done from Canadian drop-shippers to Canadian clients. And I think the ebay integration will be a plus for me since I am new to this and the whole buy and resell process will be much easier with such integration.
Thanks for your time.
I don’t know of a comparison like that, but it’s a good idea. The best thing to do is write to them and ask.
Do you have to get a tax Id number from government of Canada to start as a private seller and treat as self employed?
There are so many variables that it’s best to take this kind of question directly to the government or to an accountant.
Majority of the suppliers listed above already have a solid online presence. For example, Olive Kids sell all their items on Amazon at the best price. If I want to sell their products on Amazon and they are drop shipping for me, will the margins work?
They all work differently. For example, one merchant’s drop shipping program may only be intended for use on the seller’s own website. It’s best to contact the merchant that interests you to see if their particular terms fit into your plan.
Hi, I’m in the process of registering my dropshipping business but I have a question about the business name. Let’s say I choose a nice like baby toys, so when I register the business I have to put the company name the same as I would in my domain, logo, etc? Or can it be a general business name regardless of the domain I will have? I’m concerned that if my niche doesn’t work out then do I have to register a new business name when I change domain?
It’s nice to have the company name in the domain name but it isn’t absolutely necessary. The primary reason is so people can easily guess the domain but a quick search will get them to you. A company name and domain name with main keywords in it is good for SEO.
http://www.oxelectronics.com/ is out of business please remove the link. Thanks
Thanks for letting us know!
I have just started using wholesale2B for my e-commerce business. So far it is going well.They have some suppliers that ship to Canada so it worked out for my particular business. My shop is setup with BigCommerce and they have an app that integrates well with the platform. I’ve recently made my first order thru them and everything is pretty simple once you’ve setup your store correctly. Once I processed the order the status updated automatically on my store and the trackig info updated automatically as well. So far smooth sailing.
That’s a good point about researching the drop shipper. I help people connect their drop shipping account to their web store. For example, taking products from a supplier and placing them into WooCommerce or Shopify (those are really popular right now). The best thing I can advise people is to look into the quality of the data feed. This is often overlooked as a technical detail but it can make a huge impact to your store. For example:
– Make sure they have quality images! Some suppliers don’t provide them and expect you to get your own.
– Do they use placeholder images that could break your store theme?
– Do any products have missing descriptions?
– Do they have properly formatted variant data or is it jammed into the titles?
– Do they include categories? Are products in the right categories?
Ask the drop shipper for a sample of their data feed so you can look for these common problems.
I am currently researching drop-shipping into the Canadian market, but I am worried about customs fees happening to my customers. I know I have been hit with duty fees from the US and China before, and I am wondering if there is a way I can avoid this issue, so my customers won’t be charged extra money from the courier. I know when this has happened to me in the past, it ends up adding another 25% percent or so onto the cost of my items!
They all work differently so you’d have to contact your drop shipping supplier and see what you can work out with them. Also avoid shipping with UPS as they have the highest brokerage fees in the industry.
I was wondering, how to go about starting up a business. I live in Canada and my dropshipper, would be from the U.S.A. (there are very few dropshippers, in Canada).
I am having a difficult time finding out what I need to get started (business name and number etc.).
If I live in Canada, do I need a US address, to sell on Amazon.com, or is Amazon.ca fine?
How would I charge taxes on the products? Each province and state (in the US), has different taxes. Or is this something my dropshipper would do?
I am new to this, but have wanted to do dropshipping for years.
Is there somewhere I could get all
of this information ?
I know someone who does this, but she lives in the U.S.A. so it’s different for her (I’m assuming).
It varies widely between platforms so it’s best to send an email to those that interest you. If you go through a platform that facilitates drop shipping it will be easier because everything is set up and automated.
I liked Worldwide brands when I was dropshipping in Canada because I already had the ecommerce structure set up and just needed to find suppliers. For less experienced people you’d probably be better off with a turnkey solution like Wholesale2b. Shopify makes it pretty easy too and you have lots of freedom to sell from any supplier you want. Products turned out to not be my thing but it was pretty straight forward to make a profit. I might do it again in the future. I suggest sticking with niches though and build a store around it. If you go too big it’s harder to make money believe it or not.
I’m in the middle of trying to find reputable companies who dropship in Canada. So far I have found nothing and I am finding myself feeling frustrated as I know what I want to sell, I know how to market a product to sell, and yet its the “finding” of a company who has a good quality product. I want my customer’s to have a wonderful experience when ordering off my website. Any info would be greatly appreciated!
Unfortunately, nothing replaces the legwork we must do to find the products we want to sell. Going through the resources listed above will start you off in the right direction.
Hello Friends,
I would be really greateful to you if I can get some suggestions here. I am planning to start dropshipping business on Ebay Canada website. Should I register my business as a sole proprietorship or Incorporate it? I live in Vancouver,BC. I plan to also sell on ebay US website in near future but not sure if Sole proprietorship will be the way to go Or Incorporate my business in BC to sell on Ebay US as well? Any insights you can provide will help immensely. Thank you!
Most people start out as a sole proprietor for online business, but there are advantages to both: The Ultimate Guide on Business Incorporation in Canada. You can incorporate in the US as well, but you’d have to go there to set it up. We always recommend consulting with a corporate attorney as the Internet can be an unreliable or outdated source of information.
Thanks Melody! I was thinking about starting out as sole proprietorship as well. I was thinking when will be a good point for someone starting out as a sole proprietorship for doing online business on Ecommerce platforms like Ebay,Amazon and Etsy to Incorporate their own company?Is it after making a certain amount,lets say, more than $5,000 per month once the business starts to take off? Per my research, I found that opening LLC in USA is a very bad choice for a Canadian since he or she will be part of double taxation since he/she will have to pay taxes on income earned in USA and then also file a Canadian tax return for worldwide income earned as a Canadian resulting in shedding out the profits every year he/she is in business.I understand nobody can provide legal advice on this forum but I am just asking for an opinion in general. Any responses would help. and will be greatly appreciated!
The info here is priceless. Absolutely PRICELESS. I can’t tell you how much time I wasted trying to apply USA dropshipping advice to Canada only to fetch up on something halfway through. I may leave all of my dropshipping millions to Melody in my will LOL I’m THAT grateful!
I just started so I can’t tell you much except I’m excited about where I can take drop shipping. It made it possible for this stayathome mom to start a business with hardly any capital and without risking next week’s groceries. In a couple of months I’ve made over 20 sales and they all got positive feedback on ebay.ca! Now I’m building a site. Thanks so very much for all that you do to help Canadians get started in business online.
XOXOXOX Rosa
Hey Rosa, happy to hear your positive feedback. I’m interested in drop shipping but I don’t have a clue where to start. Would you mind getting in contact with me and helping me out with the basics? I would really appreciate that.
Hi Rosa! 🙂
When you started your business, is there any paperwork or anything you need to fill out, to get started? I will use a US dropshipper (I have found it difficult, to find any canadian ones) and plan to start out on ebay and then amazon.
Do you need to file a business name etc.? Just wondering how to do it legit.
Thank you for your comment, is very helpful for me, because I am in Vancouver, Canada, right now I am selling in Amazon and I am planning start a healthy dropshipping business on Ebay, so looking for wholesalers in the area etc, many ideas, but any way, do you have any suggestions after testing the water?. Thank you very much.
I’m very new to this is anyone willing to talk to me on the phone in more detail on how the process works?
If my online store is registered in Canada (sole proprietorship) can I use a U.S. dropshipping company to sell products in the USA without registering my company in this country?
I didn’t get far until I signed up with Worldwidebrands. None of the listings or networks have much for Canadian stores but why limit yourself to that anyway? I made a lot more money when I erased the Canadian border from my business plan. It’s great to start small while you learn though so it can’t hurt to ship in Canada at first. Good luck evryone!
Hello everybody, could you tell me about the legal aspects of dropshipping business. How it should be registered? I am living in Ontario, planning to set up a dropshipping online store to sell fashion accessories in Canada and abroad. Using the Shopify’s platform. I have registered myself as Sole Proprietorship, received Master Business Licence, registered the business name and the domain. Should I get some licences, legal permits to start operating such business? Could you share your experiences please? Any specific regulations for dropshipping/ online trading in Canada? I really need your help.
It falls under “retail”. To my knowledge, there are no specific regulations beyond that as long as the product can be legally sold to Canadians. However, it never hurts to consult with a corporate lawyer.
Thank you so much Melody. it seems that some licences still might be required…
I’m keen to try dropshipping but it scares the hell out of me lol. It’s great to have some guidance here. I’ll probably try it on eBay first to test it. Do you think I should have a website right from the start? I don’t want to waste the money if it doesn’t work but it might be key to making it work in the first place? I’m scared again now lol.
i would love to do drop shipping but i am little worried about my customer because i cant control over shipping and product quality.
The best way to test quality is to place an order yourself. Shipping can be tricky, but it’s becoming much more reasonable with flat rates and free options. Researching, testing and taking notes can be tedious, but it’s a way to get started without any unpleasant surprises.
I knew I was onto something when sellers on ebay said it wouldn’t work. They’re HIGHLY competitive. It occured to me that if dropshipping was making money for them on ebay they wouldn’t admit it to keep other sellers away. It’s smarter for them to pretend it doesn’t work right?
I asked myself…if it doesn’t work on ebay then why do so many dropshippers have ebay capabilities? They’re not going to sink $$ into development if there’s no demand & there wouldn’t be a demand if it didn’t work.
& why would ebay have authorized dropshippers if it didn’t work? They make money if something sells right? Right.
So I decided to test it myself and unlike the greedy sellers who don’t help other sellers I’m happy to tell you IT WORKS FOR ME!! I DO analyze data but other than that it’s on autopilot. Why would I share that? because they all have billions of products so competition isn’t really a prob unless you’re crazy paranoid. I now sell on three markets & I’m building a site in wholsale2b.
That’s my story 🙂 🙂
Great points, Betty, thanks for sharing your success!
Betty,
Thanks for saying the obvious. I m really interested in this bur doesnt know how to begin. Can l learn from your experience on how you started. If you wouldnt mind, l have been wondering how to begin.
I only dropship part-time on eBay but it pays half my rent!! You might find a few duds before you find the best suppliers & products but from there it’s really easy.
My best advice is DO YOUR HOMEWORK!! There are a lot of scams or companies that charge too much for products. If you’re careful you WILL make money dropshipping.
I wanted to try drop shipping three years ago and there was practically nothing for Canadians! Times are a changing. Now to find some I can trust………
It took a year or so before I settled on my suppliers and my product selection is always changing. I should be making enough to quit my parttime job within a year if sales continue to increase as they have. I sell on ebay and amazon without a website but a site is something I’ll try soon.
I love how this country is finally opening up to online business and the opportunities are endless. It’s great to see international wholesalers acknowledging the profit potential in Canada too. It’s always been here but we’ve been a bit slow to jump in.
It’s going to take some research but I thank you for a place to start with dropshipping
I have to say I’ve been a little intimidated by drop-shipping. I’m uncomfortable with the lack of control but I suppose you could test suppliers by ordering yourself. One of these days!
Fantastic resources! I can’t wait to give dropship a try!
You really wrapped it up well! Dropshipping can be risky but a lot of people have made a good living from it, myself included. I stick to Salehoo mostly because they have it all. When you find a few suppliers that always come through for you stick with them.