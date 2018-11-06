Online business holds great promise for Canada. Part of the reason for that is we’re spread across such a vast country. We live in a world where you can have a thriving online business, even if you live in an remote Arctic hamlet. All you need is an internet connection and suddenly you have access to a global market and remote staff if you need them. From the isolated North to the rural Maritimes, anyone can start and run a successful online business in Canada. It’s the most exciting thing to happen in our lifetime and the potential is virtually limitless.

However, some online businesses will work better for rural communities than others. You may want to avoid shipping physical products due to high inbound and outbound shipping costs in remote locations, for example.

Conversely, you may discover some advantages to living in a rural area or small town. You could choose to service only your community or province, where there’s little competition. Grants and other funding are sometimes available for businesses in small, isolated communities as well. Check your local government business websites to see what kind of support is available to you.

The first thing you’ll need to do is learn about online business in general. We have a free, step-by-step guide that will take you through the entire process, How to Start an Online Business in Canada.

5 Online Businesses for People Living in Rural Canadian Communities

The following ideas have been chosen because they need little more than an internet connection and a website. With today’s tools, you can build your own website (and learn some skills that are in demand while you’re at it). Choose a website host, install WordPress, and follow the virtual yellow brick road.

Tip: All of these suggestions will have a better chance of success if you do at least some blogging on your website. Fresh content attracts web traffic and demonstrates your level of expertise. Most website hosts have WordPress built in so you can install it with a click, free of charge. WordPress allows you to build a fully featured website using tons of free templates and countless plug-ins, while also providing the most popular blogging platform.

1. Digital Information Products

Virtually everyone has a high level of expertise on one topic or another. Create and sell information products such as courses, white papers, reports, or even an eBook. Learn more about How to Develop Your Own Online Coaching Info-Products.

2. Virtual Assistant (VA)

Virtual assistants may do anything from social media management to administrative tasks. Whatever skill you have that can be done remotely, is marketable under the ‘Virtual Assistant’ label. Tasks like design and accounting are easily accomplished thanks to “the cloud”, along with other online collaboration and file sharing tools. If you need marketable qualifications, you can take an inexpensive course in executive administration, computer tech or other profession suitable for working at home.

3. Freelance Digital Content

There is a constant demand for quality website content, be it blog posts, videos, graphics design and more. If you speak another language, you can carve out a niche providing content in that language or by translating existing content for online businesses. Read How to Start a Digital Content Freelancing Business in Canada to get started.

4. Drop Shipping

Dropshipping is the ideal way to get into eCommerce without inventory or shipping. Simply put, you make arrangements with a wholesale supplier or manufacturer to sell their products direct online. You can offer these products on your own website, or via online auctions like eBay, or through a sellers’ market like Amazon. The customer price minus the wholesale cost equals your profit. The drop shipper does the actual shipping for you, usually without any indication that it didn’t come directly from you. Read Wholesale Dropshipping for Canadian Sellers for more information.

5. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate programs allow you to advertise for a company and earn a percentage of the sales you generate for them. You’ll have to build your traffic (and ideally an email list) before you’ll earn much money from affiliate marketing, but it can be very lucrative as you grow. It’s easier to get started if you join an affiliate network. We have the best affiliate networks for Canadians listed here.

Many people combine affiliate marketing with other online businesses, to one degree or another. A blogger often earns a large percentage of their income through affiliate marketing, for example, whereas a website designer may only recommend a couple of related businesses to their clients.

How Your Government Can Help

Canadians need the internet to start online businesses or to make their existing businesses thrive. The economic boost that would result from a focus on online business is hard to deny, yet guidance and assistance from our government continues to lag behind other countries. Pressure your government representatives to empower rural communities and small businesses across the country, through initiatives that educate and facilitate success.

I imagine a Canada where virtually anyone can build a successful business or become self-employed, no matter where they live or what challenges they face. The internet can make that happen.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

Top 8 Ecommerce Platforms for Digital Product Downloads

10 Home-Based Business Tips to Keep Parents Sane

Simple Ways to Protect Your Home Business from Online Threats

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website may not be used elsewhere without expressed permission. You are welcome to link to this post for reference, discussion, etc. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content. If you would like to have quality content created for you, please contact our writer directly.



DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam, trolling and brand bashing will not be published.