While every successful internet business takes work, some are easier to start than others. That’s especially true if you’re new to making money online in Canada. After receiving countless inquiries about the fastest and easiest businesses to start online in Canada, we decided to share five of the most successful we’ve seen.

Naturally, to operate any business online you’ll need a website that caters to Canadians. Our Checklist: Choosing a Website Host for your Canadian Business is an excellent place to start your search. If you want to sell products on your Canadian website, we have A Canadian Guide to Finding the Best eCommerce Platform Software.

5 Quick and Easy Online Businesses to Start in Canada

1. Drop Shipping

Without a doubt, drop Shipping is the easiest, fastest and least expensive way to sell products online. You don’t even need inventory and you don’t have to ship anything. Basically, you connect with a wholesale supplier or manufacturer to sell their products direct online. You can offer these products on your own website, or via online auctions like eBay, or through a sellers’ market like Amazon. The customer price minus the wholesale cost equals your profit.

There are several one-stop options with millions of products from a huge selection of wholesalers. They make it easy with their options to sell on your own site, through their website packages, or even direct to online auctions and marketplaces. The most popular choice for Canadians is Wholesale2B. They have several plans that facilitate selling over 1.5 million products directly on eBay, Amazon, Google, or through a website (your own or via one of their website plans). You can be up & running with little more effort than searching & clicking.

More information about drop shipping in Canada: Drop Shipping / Wholesale for Canadian Sellers

2. Web translation

In Canada, there are plenty of websites, social media, and videos that need a French version. Set up a basic website and promote your services. You can also network with web designers and even offer them a commission if they refer clients to you. Check out Freelancer for potential jobs.

3. Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants may do anything from online marketing to secretarial tasks. Whatever skill you have that can be done remotely, is marketable under the ‘Virtual Assistant’ label. Tasks like collaborative design and accounting are easily accomplished thanks to “the cloud”, along with other online collaboration and file sharing tools. You’ll need a web presence, preferably with a blog that demonstrates your level of expertise in your chosen specialty. A closely-related option is using your skills on a freelance basis, such as digital content freelancing. If you need marketable qualifications, you can take a course in digital marketing, social media administration or other profession suitable for working at home.

4. Auctions and Online Marketplaces

The perfect way to try online business is through auctions and online marketplaces. This option can go well beyond eBay , with massive online marketplaces like Amazon , or specialized marketplaces like Etsy. For more information about making money online with auctions and marketplaces, read Online Marketplaces for Canadian Sellers.

5. Start a Blog

Lucrative blogging has a learning curve but you don’t have to learn it all at once. The most important thing you need to know right now is you must choose a niche that is a happy medium between popularity and originality. Set it up on your own domain/hosting for the most monetization options. The majority of hosts now offer easy WordPress set-up.

Once you’re established, you can do quite well with sponsorship from individual companies, product sales, and/or affiliate marketing. There are several WordPress plugins that facilitate a range of ways to make money with your blog. There are other opportunities that come from blogging and we’ve listed some of them in 11 Unexpected Ways to Make Money with Blogging.

For inspiration, check out our listing of top Canadian blogs: PR3+ Canadian-Owned Blogs for Blogger Outreach and Guest Posts.

If you need more guidance, follow our checklist How to Start an Online Business in Canada.

Will you be starting any of these easy online businesses in Canada? Please post any questions in the comments below.

