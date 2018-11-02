Start Holiday Online Marketing While Respecting Remembrance Day ©

Most of us are aware of how Canadian consumers feel about beginning Christmas holiday promotions too early. We do have a good reason for early promotion online, however, since our season ends earlier due to shipping. While we can be forgiven for that, we still have an obligation to respect our fallen heroes, and those who continue to protect our country. It’s because of them that we have the freedom to do business in Canada, after all.

If that isn’t reason enough for the more sales-focused among us, consider the mounting outrage of consumers calling for everyone to delay holiday decorating until after Remembrance Day. Making consumers angry at you will not help your holiday sales.

But what is an online business to do?

We have to focus on holiday sales, not only due to our shortened sales season but also because Canadians are shopping earlier for the holidays. A Deloitte survey found that 40% of Canadian consumers started their holiday shopping earlier in 2016. That trend has continued as more people try to stretch their budget by ordering online.

We can target holiday shoppers without referring to the holidays or using holiday images. Consumers know they’re shopping for Christmas, we don’t have to tell them that in our marketing.

Begin offering competitive deals and coupons for gift items

Activate free or reduced shipping campaigns

Focus on gifts in your search and social media marketing. Starting early will provide the data you need to kick it into high gear after Remembrance Day. Make sure you have the latest tracking tools ready to go.

Tailor your blog content to general shopping topics.

Rev up your eMail marketing without mentioning the holidays. It’s a good time of year to invest in professional email marketing tools, such as Constant Contact, Aweber, or ConvertKit (for bloggers).

If you really want to promote something, promote Remembrance Day. Not with tacky sales, but with sincere messages of gratitude, quotes, historic images, and encouragement to wear a poppy. Boast about your Remembrance Day policy and your company’s pledge to wait until after November 11th to begin holiday-theme marketing. If you have an offline store, consider offering poppies at your location and make sure your staff are wearing them. It’s a warm, respectful way to begin the Canadian holiday season, and it may just give you a competitive advantage over those who are already in full holiday marketing mode.

Please feel free to use the below graphic to declare your respect for Remembrance Day on your website, social media pages, etc.

Lest we forget.

How will you honour Remembrance Day? Please share your traditions and policies in the comments below.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

Canadian Online Holiday Shopping Records Broken in 2015

Canadian Holiday Shopping Data: Who, What, Where, Why and How

Reaching Canadian Consumers Through Niche Bloggers

Drop Shipping / Wholesale for Canadian Sellers

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website may not be used elsewhere without expressed permission. You are welcome to link to this post for reference, discussion, etc. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content.

DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam will not be published.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save