Sleep Country Jumps Into Walmart Canada’s Online Marketplace

Online marketplaces are huge in Canada, even though we have less of them. While Amazon Canada is the one most frequented, Canadian online shoppers love having a few other choices available to them as well (such as Walmart Canada). A UPS study found ninety-six per cent of online shoppers in Canada have made an online marketplace purchase.

Businesses large and small are benefiting from offering their products through these multi-vendor venues. They allow anyone to take advantage of an established platform’s marketing/traffic, and often avoid the headaches of payments, fulfillment and customer support. Conversely, online marketplaces can be more challenging than selling from your own website, due to the highly competitive environment.

Clearly, it’s working for many businesses, including big players like Sleep Country Canada. You can read more about that below.

Sleep Country Partners with Walmart.ca

To Offer Bloom Mattress-in-a-Box Collection

TORONTO, March 12, 2019 /CNW/ – Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (“Sleep Country” or the “Company” (TSX:ZZZ)), is proud to announce that Sleep Country and Dormez-vous – the #1 mattress retailers in Canada – are teaming up for the first-time-ever with Walmart to offer Canadians the popular Bloom mattress-in-a-box collection on Walmart.ca. This unique partnership brings two retail powerhouses together with an increased focus on providing more Canadians with convenient access to a great night’s sleep.

Effective March 14, 2019, Walmart.ca will carry Sleep Country Canada’s best-selling Bloom mattress-in-a-box lineup. The Bloom mattress collection starts at just $295.

“We are very excited to partner with Walmart on this great initiative. We are two very like-minded retailers focused on world class customer service, high quality products and a convenient purchase experience making the partnership a natural fit,” said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer of Sleep Country Canada. “Walmart has enormous reach within Canada with over 23 million visits to their website every month and over 80 per cent of Canadian households shopping at Walmart. We could not think of a better partner to help bring more Canadians a great night’s sleep with Bloom,” added Schaefer.

As the Canadian ecommerce industry continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, this partnership positions both retailers well to meet consumer demand. Both retailers are focused on providing consumers with convenient options that match their dynamic shopping habits. The dedicated Bloom storefront on Walmart.ca will help bolster Sleep Country Canada’s aggressive omni-channel offering, bringing together two leaders at the forefront of an ever-changing Canadian retail landscape.

“We are excited to expand our online offerings by partnering with Canada’s #1 sleep retailer with a dedicated Bloom storefront,” said Bertrand Loumaye, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart Canada Corp. “Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous are established Canadian retail leaders and we’re thrilled to provide Walmart.ca customers with a convenient way to take advantage of their high quality affordable Bloom sleep solutions.”

Walmart.ca will feature the full Bloom collection of four mattresses in all sizes – Cloud, Air, Mist, and Earth – plus the Bloom pillows, Bloom toppers, and Bloom platform box will also be available.

The new Bloom storefront went live on March 14, 2019 at Walmart.ca/bloom.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada’s leading sleep retailer. Sleep Country is the only specialty mattress retailer with a national footprint in Canada. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners: Dormez-vous, the largest retailer of mattresses in Quebec; Sleep Country Canada, the largest mattress retailer in the rest of Canada; and Endy, Canada’s leading online mattress brand with the most Canadian 5-star reviews. As of March 12, 2019, Sleep Country has 265 stores and 16 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company’s stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

