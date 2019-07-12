Staples Canada Raises the Bar for eCommerce and Multi-Channel

Staples Canada has always been a leader in eCommerce and has made progress in their multi-channel experience as well. Their new site and behind-the-scenes procedures will continue to impress shoppers and inspire Canadian retailers. Canada’s Shopify Plus is the perfect partner for this digital journey because it’s a versatile, user-friendly platform with a myriad of options for businesses of all sizes.

Like many Canadian consumers, I often head to Staples for office supplies, furniture and electronics. Their employees are always well-informed and accommodating, and their selection can’t be beat. My most recent purchase was a Serta Manager’s Chair, which was the only one I found that met my specific requirements.

How’s this for multi-channel?

I received a flyer via email about their sale on chairs.

I went to the Staples.ca website to see if they had what I was looking for. I added a couple of chairs to my online shopping cart as I narrowed down my choices and left the site.

I received an email about having items left in my cart, offering a discount to complete the online sale.

I went to my local Staples store to try out my final choices.

I came home and went back online to make the purchase so I would receive the discount.

We picked up the chair at our local Staples store.

In days of yore, I would have gone to several stores to compare chairs and check prices. Using these simple strategies, Staples kept me firmly focused on their store.

Companies that use the Shopify Plus eCommerce platform boast an average 126% growth year-over-year. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens for Staples Canada. They’ll also have the opportunity to utilize the platform for sales via marketplaces, social media, mobile, offline, individual volume purchasing, wholesale, international and other channels within one enterprise eCommerce dashboard.

Read more in the press release below. See the magic in action to find out what’s possible with the right eCommerce platform.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ – Staples Canada continues its transformation to The Working and Learning Company and announces today the launch of a new digital platform built on Shopify Plus. This new eCommerce experience brings The Working and Learning Company to life digitally and acts as a platform for continued growth to help Canadians work, learn and grow.

Staples Canada is harnessing the power of Shopify Plus to host its core eCommerce platform. The web experience will have the ability to adapt quicker and continuously improve to keep up with cutting-edge trends and the changing online marketplace. With Shopify Plus, staples.ca will have more flexibility and control, delivering a customized storefront that will unlock meaningful customer experiences.

“We are excited to be working with Shopify Plus because the team shares our values of helping drive forward entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Simon Rodrigue, Chief Digital Officer, Staples Canada.

The new staples.ca is a fully-responsive web and mobile experience. It has a refreshed, modern look that aligns with The Working and Learning Company, bringing leading products and informative content together in an easy-to-use platform that has a streamlined shopping and check out process.

“Some of the largest brands in the world, like Staples Canada, are selecting Shopify Plus to power innovative commerce experiences that deliver everything today’s shoppers need,” said Loren Padelford, GM of Shopify Plus. “We’re helping our customers re-invent commerce both online and off by putting the buyer experience, brand, speed, agility and innovation ahead of everything.”

Staples Canada’s new eCommerce experience includes integrated big data to drive a dynamic customer experience, syndicated customer reviews, informative content and buying guides, enhanced mobile experience, and access to live customer service agents to help support buying decisions.

“Our new eCommerce experience builds on our industry-leading omni-channel experience,” said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. “Staples.ca delivers to 85 per cent of Canadians next-day and offers the convenience of buy online and pick up in-store within two hours in nearly every community across Canada. That’s really powerful for our customers and few eCommerce retailers have the ability to do that.”

To deliver this world-class digital experience, Staples Canada also worked with other great Canadian digital innovators, including Bold Commerce from Winnipeg, Orderbot from Vancouver, Bounteous from Toronto, and Geekspeak from Whitby.

About Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers – entrepreneurs, educators, students and parents – work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For further information:

Alessandra Saccal, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2363, alessandra.saccal@staples.ca

Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2714, kathleen.stelmach@staples.ca

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

Multi-Source Report: What Canadian Online Shoppers Want

Canadian Guide to the Best eCommerce Platform Software

Checklist: How to Start an Online Business in Canada

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website may not be used elsewhere without expressed permission. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content.

DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam, trolling and brand bashing will not be published.