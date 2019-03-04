Top Two-Tier Affiliate Programs for Canadians

Affiliate (associate) programs provide a way for anyone with a website, blog and/or newsletter to generate revenue from selling a merchant’s products or services. Canadians may use these programs as a primary or supplemental source of income, whether they are an individual or large company. Getting started is as easy as signing up and publishing your affiliate link.

Multi-tier affiliate programs basically work the same as multi-level marketing (MLM), but it’s legal and doesn’t involve the same legwork (parties, demonstrations, and so on). Plus, people don’t run in the other direction when you mention it ;-). You sign up for the affiliate program like you would for any other and make a specified amount per sale as usual. If other affiliate marketers sign up through your referral link as a sub-affiliate, you also get a percentage of their sales. Most are two-tier, but some continue on for several levels for which you’ll also earn a percentage of sales.

Example:

Canadian Business Affiliate Commission Structure

Tier 1 15% of your direct (level one) sales

Tier 2 10% of your level one sub-affiliates’ sales

Tier 3 6% of your level two sub-affiliates’ sales

A good two-tier affiliate program is tough to find these days and multi-tier programs are rare indeed. When I first started working with affiliates in the 90’s, multi-tier affiliate programs were the guaranteed way to sign super-affiliates and launch the program instantly. They inspired publishers to work hard and quickly to bring others into the program as part of their downline. There was always a race when the program was first launched, and people continued to promote these multi-tier affiliate programs before single-tier programs. It was a brilliant concept, if a bit of an administrative headache. That’s why many merchants now go through networks like Share-a-Sale for both single level and two-tier affiliate programs.

In this decade, Canadian website publishers value two-tier affiliate programs because they’re a rare income opportunity. The few that are out there may not be open to us or do not ship their products to Canada. Therefore, we’ve done the research for you and created this list of two-tier affiliate programs for Canadian marketers. It includes programs in a variety of sectors so everyone can find something suitable for their niche. We selected merchants that serve Canadians, offer the best rewards, and have a reasonable payment threshold. We’ll keep the list updated, so please bookmark the page and visit us again.

Two-Tier Affiliate Programs for Canadian Marketers

Please note: The links sometimes lead to the home page of the website, so you may have to look around for the affiliate program link. It’s often located at the bottom of the page.

A2 Hosting – Highly reputable hosting that isn’t owned by the dreaded EIG. Earn $85 per sale and $5 for each sale made by your affiliates.

CreativeLive – Promote online classes taught by experts in photo, video, art, design, audio, craft, money and life. Earn 20% commission on new customer purchases, 10% on return customer purchases and $1/lead for every new member registration. Receive $10 for every affiliate marketer you refer.

Quality Unit – Sell Post Affiliate Pro (affiliate program management software) and Live Agent (customer support software) and receive 30-50% commissions, 5% of recurring sales, 5% of referred affiliate earnings, and a $5 sign-up bonus.

Virtual Sheet Music – The leading source of Classical sheet music downloads, traditional and Jazz sheet music as well MIDI and Mp3 files. Affiliates earn 25% of sales, 25% of sub-affiliate sales, plus $3 when a new affiliate you refer signs up.

PuzzleMaster – Canadian distributor of a large assortment of wire, metal and plastic puzzles, brain teasers, jigsaws, puzzle rings, trick locks, boomerangs, chess sets, etc. Earn 10% of sales and 5% of your second tier sales.

Iyashi Source (Innovative Ionizing Technologies) – Canadian company offering natural Shieldite items that provide a safe and healthy environment which is free of harmful electro-magnetic fields. Five-tier affiliate program for both retail and wholesale purchases. Retail pays 15%/sale plus 4-8% for sub-affiliate sales to tier five. Wholesale pays 10%/sale plus 2-5% to tier five.

My Theme Shop – Premium WordPress themes and plugins recommended by the gurus. Earn 70% of sales and 10% of sales via your referred affiliates.

Hire Writers – Content writing service with insanely low rates. Offers $20 per client you refer who makes a deposit and one cent per lead, as well as 10% of the leads generated by affiliates you refer to their affiliate program.

Vitabase Health Supplements – Vitamins and supplements with global shipping. You earn 25% commission on Vitabase brand orders and 10% of all other orders. You’ll receive 5% of second-tier sales.

StudioPress – A premium commercial WordPress theme developer offering professionally designed themes, including the state-of-the-art Genesis Theme Framework, which was independently rated as the best framework available. Pays 35% commissions on the first level and 5% on the sales of affiliates you refer.

Tribulant – Premium WordPress plugins. Earn 30%/sale and 10% of sub-affiliate sales.

RevResponse Affiliate Network – Earn money giving away business magazines, whitepapers, infographics, etc. Earn 20% of your sub-affiliates’ earnings for six months.

MaxBounty Affiliate Network – Based in Canada. Pays 5% of your sub-affiliates earnings for one year after they sign up.

AFFILIATE INSIDER TIPS & TOOLS!

Free, extensive affiliate training and affiliate marketing tools can be had through the masterminds at Affilorama.

Free affiliate marketing courses, community and more from The Wealthy Affiliate.

If you’re looking for a profitable niche that isn’t too saturated, start with keyword research and competitive intelligence using the acclaimed Long Tail Pro tool that “super affiliates” love.

Have you found any multi-tier affiliate programs that have been particularly lucrative for your Canadian business? Do you have any affiliate success tips? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

✔ You may also be interested in reading:

How to Find Canadian Affiliate Programs

10 Hot Product Niches to Sell or Drop Ship Online in Canada

10 Low-Cost Side Businesses you can Start Online from Home

——————————————

© CanadiansInternet.com – Content on this website (all or in part) may NOT be used elsewhere without expressed permission. Content theft will result in legal action. Thank you for respecting the effort that we have put into our original content.

DISCLOSURE: We may receive compensation for links to products on this website.

COMMENTS ARE MODERATED – Legitimate comments will be published after a short delay. Spam will not be published.

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save