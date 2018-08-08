11 Unexpected Ways You Can Make Money From Blogging ©

When people first start blogging, they usually plan to earn money using standard blog monetization methods. That may include sponsored posts, reviews, advertising and affiliate marketing. Those are all excellent ways to make money blogging, but there are plenty more opportunities that come from blogging that could improve your financial situation.

For example, Amy Morin’s life took a sharp left turn when her blog post went viral. Now she’s the author of two books (including a WSJ best seller) and an eCourse, a TEDx speaker, executive consultant, and a well-paid freelance writer. She makes more in a month than she used to make in a year as a Psychotherapist.



“It was read by millions of people in a matter of days. And then Forbes.com picked it up and it reached more than 10 million more readers,” writes Amy on ProBlogger. “Within a week, national radio shows were talking about my article. Major publications were asking to reprint it. News channels were calling to interview me. And if that weren’t enough, in the midst of the viral superstorm, a literary agent called and suggested I turn my article into a book.”

Unexpected Ways You Can Make Money From Blogging

Book deals or collaboration offers – If you build your blog audience big enough – especially with a strong presence on social and other media – publishers and authors may notice. You can increase your chance of collaborating on a book by hanging out in communities that attract your peers. It’s important to promote yourself as much as your blog by guest posting and appearing in offline media. Watch for opportunities on Help a Reporter Out (HARO).

Speaking engagements – If you have a popular blog, others want to hear about your success in either your niche or blogging itself. Eventually, someone will ask you to speak at their event or you can seek out these opportunities. Some will pay you a considerable amount and cover all expenses. Others pay expenses only but will benefit you with promotion and validation of your expertise.

Info-Products – One day you’ll wake up and realize you have enough content for a book, so why not put it together? Online courses can also generate a sizable income. The majority of bloggers who make the most money online have an info-product of some sort. For more information read our post, How to Develop Your Own Online Coaching Info-Products.

eCommerce – Writing within a niche often generates retail product ideas. Expanding into eCommerce is as easy as adding a plug-in to your blog. It can be challenging to find suppliers in Canada, but you can ease your way into it with Drop Shipping (no inventory or shipping required) or find certified wholesalers through directories like Worldwide Brands.

Invention – Blogging taps into our creative side and that can inspire all kinds of ideas. You may dream up the perfect product or helpful software for your niche along the way.

Social Influence – Bloggers are usually big users of social media and that can lead to opportunities that you’ve never dreamed of. The amount of money social influencers make is highly variable, but it commonly ranges between making a living and making a killing. I don’t suggest you rely on any one network or social media in general because you never know when a network could change or disappear. Always have your home base (blog) and your own mailing list. A good book on the topic is Digital Influencer: A Guide to Achieving Influencer Status Online.

Blog Flipping – If you build a blog that has awesome content, decent traffic and it generates an income, you might be surprised at how much you can sell it for.

French and Other Language Translation – If you’re bilingual and blog in French (or another language), you could find yourself in high demand. There is a sizeable market for the translation of content, eBooks, eCommerce product descriptions, and technical support materials. French is the most popular language translation in North America, especially in Canada, but you can also carve out other language niches for yourself if you’re fluent.

eMail List – The list you build in association with your blog can become an income generation tool itself. Many blog monetization methods can be extended to your eMail list, including affiliate marketing, sponsor advertising and solo ads, eMail courses, etc. A popular email marketing software designed specifically for bloggers is ConvertKit.

Membership Area – Having part of your site under lock and key may sound crazy, but it can generate considerable income if it’s valuable enough. A membership area may include premium content, courses, community discussion forum, product deals, or anything else of value. There are lots of WordPress plugins that make it easy.

Related Job and Freelance Offers – Most businesses understand the benefits of content marketing, but finding someone who is familiar with every business aspect of blogging can be challenging. The best way to find freelancing, design, or consulting candidates is to check them out on their own blog first. You can invite these types of opportunities by having a “hire me” page of some sort, but don’t be surprised if you’re approached even if you aren’t actively seeking jobs. It happens to me on a regular basis, especially on LinkedIn.

Niche Job Offers – If your blog demonstrates your expertise to a point that it impresses someone in a related industry, you’ll receive job offers. You can also use your blog to demonstrate your skills and expertise when you’re actively seeking a job. Virtually every employer “Googles” potential employees or contractors before hiring them. Your blog could be the wow factor that sets you apart.

Starting a blog opens up a whole new world of opportunities to make money online and offline. Being aware of where blogging can take you will keep you motivated and on track towards a better life, no matter what your goals are.

