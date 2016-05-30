Finding the best affiliate program network in Canada is serious business that can have a major impact on your online income. There are so many networks, each with their own terms and conditions, and it’s common for individual affiliate programs to have their own rules on top of that. Some networks have a higher payout threshold for Canadians, for example, and many individual affiliate programs may not accept Canadians at all.

Canadian affiliate marketers require a network that accommodates them with a reasonable selection of Canadian merchants, as well as those outside of Canada who welcome affiliate marketers here. We also require features that make it easy to find those merchants, such as a country search parameters. A good selection of “borderless” affiliate programs, such as info-products or web-based services, help us to round out our offers while still appealing to Canadian shoppers. Additionally, we need reasonable terms and conditions that don’t penalize us for living in this country.

The legwork involved with finding Canadian affiliate programs can be exhausting. I’m going to cut your work in half by sharing the affiliate program networks that have worked best for me over almost 20 years of working online in Canada.

The Best Affiliate Program Networks for Canadians

Share-a-Sale Affiliate Network – We promote Share-a-Sale merchants more often than any other network. They have the most two-tier affiliate programs of any company I’ve worked with, and that means more passive income for you. Canadian merchants include Embroidery Machine Designs and PuzzleMaster. Web-based services include PC Mighty Max and My App Builder.

MaxBounty – This affiliate network is based in Canada and serves international merchants. Canadian merchants include Nielsen Homescan and Booking Canada (travel). Web-based services include Hallmark eCards and McAfee Antivirus.

Share Results – A Canadian affiliate network that specializes in Canadian financial services, but also represents other sectors. Canadian merchants include Scotiabank and Excel Toner.

LinkConnector – A popular network among affiliates around the world. Canadian merchants include Intuit TurboTax Canada. Web-based merchants include eBooks.com, TransUnion credit monitoring and Appypie.

Linkshare – One of the oldest affiliate networks, now run by Rakuten. Canadian merchants include Hewlett-Packard (HP) Canada and Kobo Canada. Online services include Norton Antivirus and Fiverr.

Clickbank – The best part about Clickbank affiliate programs is they deal entirely in electronic products. You won’t have to worry about the high cost of shipping since it’s all web-based or downloadable. Commissions are exceptionally high on info-products.

AvantLink Canada – Separate Canadian network available. Canadian merchants include Sorel and Wicker Emporium. Web-based services include Digital Growth Canada (web design and hosting).

JVZoo – A favourite of both eProduct sellers and affiliates, JVZoo has a vast array of web-based info-products (courses and eBooks), tools and software that is sure to appeal to any audience. Get paid instant commissions direct to your PayPal account by promoting any of the products in the JVZoo marketplace.

If you’re a Canadian merchant who wants to launch an affiliate program that attracts affiliate marketers in this country, we have a free, detailed guide to starting an affiliate program in Canada.

What is YOUR favourite affiliate program network? Please share your Canadian experience in the comments below.

