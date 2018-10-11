Popular blogs with a respectable page rank (PR) or page authority (PA) are the usual target for public relations (PR) professionals or brands looking for ambassadors. While it is no longer a method of increasing link popularity for search engines, page rank of three or higher (or page authority of 30 or higher) gives them more bang for their buck and often indicates a higher quality blog that is well established. Unfortunately, it’s tough to find top Canadian blogs that are willing to accept guest/sponsored posts or otherwise work with marketing and public relations professionals.

It takes an exhaustive amount of time to search for Canadian blogs, then go through their site looking for PR or guest blogging information, and then check the blog’s PR rank or page authority. For that reason, we’ve decided to publish a listing of PR3+ (PA30+) Canadian-owned (or Canadian-focused) blogs for your marketing convenience.

If you need some direction for working with bloggers, read Reaching Canadian Consumers Through Niche Bloggers.

Submit a Canadian-Owned PR3+ (PA30+) Blog

Help your fellow Canadian marketers, entrepreneurs and bloggers by submitting PA30+ blogs for inclusion in this listing (Check MOZ page authority). If you are a Canadian who owns a “PR friendly” blog and/or you accept guest posts, we welcome you to submit your blog for review. You can also submit Canadian-owned blogs that you don’t personally own. Please include a direct link to the PR/guest posting information page, as well as a link to a page that states the blog is based in Canada. Email the information to business{at}canadiansinternet{dot}com. Inclusion is free and there are no paid upgrades or any other paid features available.

This listing will be continuously updated and expanded, so please bookmark the page and visit us often (you may have to “refresh” the page to get the latest updates). With your help, we hope to have hundreds of Canadian blogs listed here for everyone to utilize. As the list grows, we’ll take it into directory format with topic categories for easy navigation.

PA30+ Canadian-Owned Blogs for Blogger Outreach Campaigns

Canadians’ Internet Business (Online business from a Canadian perspective)

Canadian Family

Copyhackers

Thinking Outside the Sandbox (Moms in business blog)

InScribe (Canadian writing and faith blog)

Echos of Laughter (Canadian home and parenting blog)

Dogs Naturally Magazine (Online and print)

Ottawa Natural Online Magazine

Kol’s Notes (Dog blog)

Ideally Speaking (Life experiences)

Canadian Progressive (Activist blog)

The Other Bloke’s Blog (Business and Internet marketing blog)

Setting for Four (Canadian DIY interior design blog)

Networking in Vancouver

The Happy Housie (Home DIY blog)

So Much Better with Age (Home blog)

Satori Design (Canadian Decorating blog)

My Bits and Bleeps

Faces by Farah (Beauty, fashion, family & food blog)

Fynes Designs

Eating in Vancouver

The Messy Baker

A Cook Not Mad (Food travel blog)

Sondi Bruner (Holistic eating blog)

The Wanderfull Traveler (Food, wine and travel blog)

Feisty, Frugal and Fabulous

Three Chickens and a Boat (Home and parenting blog)

Veg Coast (Vegan food and culture)

The Baking Beauties

Cooking with Jax

Mom vs The Boys

Domesticated Momma

My Organized Chaos (Canadian Parenting, home and travel blog)

My 3 Little Kittens (Reviews, giveaways, recipes and coupons)

My Wee View (Life, contests and reviews blog)

City Mom

Mommy Matter

Ottawa Mommy Club

Mmmm is for Mommy

Frugal Mom Eh

Mumfection

Moms & Munchkins

Mommy Kat & Kids

The Maple Leaf Mommy

One Smiley Monkey (Green parenting)

The Knit Wit

How to Survive Life in the Suburbs

Family Adventures in the Canadian Rockies

Mommy Miracles

Home to Heather (Canadian home life blog)

It’s Just My Life (Canadian Mommy Blog)

To Love, Honour and Vacuum

The Write Mama (Motherhood and infertility)

Doctor’s Wives Living

Nurse Loves Farmer (Edmonton, Alberta mommy blog)

The Curtains are Open (Canadian home & family blog)

Make Mommy Go Something Something

The Bewitchin’ Kitchen (Home and fitness)

Tell Another Mom (Mom advocate)

Spokesmama (Cycling, DIY and parenting blog)

Kidsummers (Canadian mom blog)

Celeb Baby Laundry

Spaceships and Laser Beams (Parties for boys and non-girly girls)

Ottawa Valley Moms

Whispered Inspirations (Travel, reviews and home blog)

Journeys of the Zoo (Canadian family life and travel blog)

EnSquaredAired (Life & travel)

Maps Girl (Family life, reviews and giveaways)

Life Over Easy (Canadian life, home and family blog)

Ramone (Men’s lifestyle)

Stretching the One Income Dollar

A Modern Mom’s Life

Tapped Out Travelers

Kenton de Jong (Travel blog)

PA40+ Canadian-Owned Blogs

All Natural Pet Care

SiteProNews (Tech, social media & search engine news blog)

What’s Your Tech

My Name is Kate (Canadian tech blog)

iPhone Canada

Social Media Slant

ComFree (Canadian real estate advice blog)

Raincoast Creative Salon (Artist blog)

Oh My! Handmade

Mommy Moment

Simply Stacie (Home, family, lifestyle, recipes)

Attack of the Redneck Mommy

Mrs. January (Canadian frugal living blog)

Family Fun Calgary

Exploring Kamloops (British Columbia blog)

Active Kids Club

The Flirty Foodie

Life as a Human

Island Nature (Nature places on Vancouver Island)

A Pretty Life (Home, life and food blog)

Dragonfly Designs (Home, party planning, crafts and recipe blog)

The V3H (Tri-Cities, British Columbia blog)

Grocery Alerts

The Pet Blog Lady

Granpaparazzi (Style for seniors)

Rambling Revovators

Homeschooling Mom 4 Two

Pawsitive Living (Canadian family review and giveaway blog)

Macaroni Kid (Family events and activities)

My Little House of Treasures

The Recipe Rebel

A Canadian Foodie

Turn the Record Over (Music lifestyle and culture blog)

Callista’s Ramblings (Canadian family & lifestyle blog)

PA50+ Canadian-Owned Blogs

Mari Smith (Social media blog)

FreshGigs.ca (Marketing, communications and creative careers in Canada)

Vancouver Observer

Moving 2 Canada (Immigrants blog)

Gender Focus (Feminist blog)

The Green Pages (Canadian environment blog)

Food Bloggers of Canada

Montreal Tech Watch

PA60+ Canadian-Owned Blogs

BetaKit (Canadian Tech blog)

Techvibes (Canadian Tech blog)

Rabble (Canadian news, politics and opinion)

Spacing (Canadian urbanism)

The Tyee (British Columbia news features, political commentary, cultural analysis and social observation)

PA70+ Canadian-Owned Blogs

Huffington Post Canada (US-owned news site focused on Canada)

